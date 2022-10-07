Jayhawks Host GameDay Amid Hot Start

The Kansas Jayhawks have started the 2022 season by shocking the nation. The basketball powerhouse is 5-0 and atop the Big 12, eyeing their first six-win season since 2008. The hype behind the Jayhawks has been noticed, and as a result, ESPN’s College GameDay will head to Lawrence on Saturday for the first time ever.

No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in a battle of undefeated teams Saturday at 12 PM E.T.

Stupendous Start

Kansas has only finished with a winning percentage above .500 three times since 1996. However, this start to the season has completely changed the attitude in Kansas. Lance Leipold has his team just one win away from being bowl eligible, which the previous four head coaches have been unable to do.

Leipold is in just his second year.

The fast start has found Kansas at the top of the Big 12 conference standings, along with Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU who all remain undefeated within the conference.

It’s October 1st and the Kansas Jayhawks are in 1st place in the Big 12 while Oklahoma is in LAST pic.twitter.com/ydtPmKd4Bx — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 1, 2022

With that being said, the Jayhawks still have a long way to go with some intimidating matchups down the road.

The offense has been lethal so far for Kansas, scoring 41.6 points per game. That puts them third in the conference in points per game just behind Oklahoma State and TCU.

The defense has been solid, although there have been some issues. They give up the second most passing yards per game in the Big 12 as well as 24 points per game.

Jalon Daniels’ Heisman Campaign

Leading Kansas to a 5-0 start, quarterback Jalon Daniels has certainly entered the Heisman Trophy conversation.

He currently has the second-best QB rating in the conference thanks to his 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Not to mention an additional 5 touchdowns on the ground.

There are quarterbacks in the nation with more impressive stats, but Daniels has certainly entered the conversation as he leads the Jayhawks toward a potential Big 12 title game.

LATEST CFB QB POWER RANKINGS

[via @TomFornelli] 1. C.J. Stroud

2. Drake Maye

3. Caleb Williams

4. Hendon Hooker

5. Bryce Young

6. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

7. Max Duggan

8. Jalon Daniels

9. Grayson McCall

10. DJ Uiagalelei pic.twitter.com/surRfvIftH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 6, 2022

Looking ahead for Kansas, Daniels will need to remain near flawless with approaching tilts against Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Jayhawks Host GameDay in Lawrence

ESPN’s College GameDay will head to Lawrence for the first time since the show started in 1987.

Many called for Kansas to host when they faced off against Duke two weeks ago, which was another matchup of undefeated teams. The Jayhawks handled business winning 35-27.

Kansas has been featured on the show once time, but this will be the program’s first time hosting. They were featured on College GameDay back in 2007 when they lost to No. 3 Missouri.

TCU has been very successful when featured on the show. The Horned Frogs are 6-1, which is the highest winning percentage amongst teams featured at least five times.

College GameDay will air live from Lawrence Saturday at 9:00 A.M. ET.