Arkansas’ Bumper Pool approaching record

Although a 3-2 record with two-straight losses is not favorable for the Arkansas Razorbacks, there’s still positives around the program. With 395 career tackles, linebacker Bumper Pool is only 14 tackles away from becoming the school’s all-time tackle leader, a record that has stood since 2003.

“That’s what makes coming to Arkansas so special, is there is a ton of talent that has played here and there’s such great history. Anytime that you can have a piece of history with a school like Arkansas, it will mean everything to you,” Pool told Arkansas media members earlier this week. “We’re just going out there to get a win, and then we’ll worry about all that whenever it happens.”

Former Razorback Tony Bua, who played for the team from 1999-2003, currently holds the record with 408 career tackles.

“I had a talk with him about his kids when he grows up and what his kids are going to be able to say,” head coach Sam Pittman told Arkansas media members on Wednesday. “I think one of the greatest things they’ll be able to tell their buddies at school, hopefully he can get the record, that my daddy had more tackles than anyone else in the history of Arkansas football. I think that would be really cool.”

Strong start for Bumper Pool

Through five games, Pool has accounted for a team-high 46 total tackles (20 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss. He has made at least seven tackles in each game. Additionally, Pool has two double-digit tackle performances (13 against Cincinnati and 10 against Alabama).

Pool and the Razorbacks look to avoid their third-straight loss when they take on No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville at noon. the Razorbacks have won the last two matchups, including a 21-14 win in 2020 where Pool finished with a career-high 20 tackles.

Bumper Pool’s electric career

In his fifth season with the Razorbacks, Pool has consistently been one of the SEC’s best tacklers.

Pool has made over 100 total tackles in each of the last two seasons, including 125 total stops in 2021. His tackle total ranked third in the SEC and earned him the Associated Press’ Third Team All-SEC. Pool made 101 tackles in a shortened 2020 season, which ranked fourth in the SEC.

Look up the word 'tackle' in the dictionary and you'll find a picture of @bumperpool10. The 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 Power 5 player with 200+ tackles over the last two seasons. #WPS pic.twitter.com/IQFgKHiCGo — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 18, 2021

Pool’s career-defining moment, before possibly breaking the record, came the last time Arkansas played in Starkville. With 20 tackles, Pool helped lead the Hogs to the 7-point upset over the Bulldogs. The win snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak for Arkansas and gave Pittman his first win as head coach.

“We had success there two years ago,” Pool told the media this week. “And that locker room kind of means something to us because we had our first SEC win there. So, all that coming together is special, and we’re very excited about getting out there on Saturday.”

In his five-year career, Pool has been named to various all-American teams and other honors (from arkansasrazorbacks.com):

2022: Phil Steele Preseason Second Team All-American, Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-SEC

2021: Phil Steele Third Team All-American, Phil Steele First Team All-SEC, All-SEC Second Team (AP, Coaches), All-SEC Third Team (PFF)

2020 All-SEC Second Team (Coaches), Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

2018-21 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

SEC tackle leaders

Pool’s 46 total tackles is tied for second in the SEC with Mississippi State linebacker Jett Jackson and Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson behind Vanderbilt’s Anfernee Orji, who leads the conference with 52 total tackles. Florida’s Rashad Torrence II ranks third with 45. Pool’s teammate Drew Sanders ranks fourth with 43 total tackles. Ole Miss’ Troy Brown rounds out the top-five with 38 total tackles.