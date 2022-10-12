Lightning fall to Rangers 3-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost their opening game of the regular season against the New York Rangers 3-1 Tuesday night in their Eastern Conference Final rematch.

How it happened

The first goal of the night was a short-handed goal in the second period.

With about a minute left in Tampa Bay’s power play, Rangers’ center Mika Zibanejad skated down the right wing and got the puck past Lightning’s goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Zibanejad was able to put the puck in the top shelf while Vasilevskiy poke checked him.

https://twitter.com/NYRangers/status/1579997227338321926?s=20&t=rD1VsguT1676OQo4ZKY7kw

The Lightning had a two man advantage play, which gave them an opportunity to tie up the game. Bolts’ Steven Stamkos passed the puck to Nikita Kucherov who attempted to slam a one-timer. However, Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin was right there to stop the puck from passing the goal line.

With time remaining in the power play, Tampa won the face off. Kucherov quickly set up Stamkos for the one-timer, and he drove it into the net to tie up the game.

Stammer drops the HAMMER. 🔨⏰ pic.twitter.com/ANYE96Sddi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 12, 2022

Nine minutes and 17 seconds were left in the second period when Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev lost the puck to Rangers’ Artemi Panarin. Panarin broke away and tried to get the puck in the net but was stopped by Vasilevskiy.

In the third period, New York was able to make it a 2-1 game a power play. Lightning’s Alex Killorn was empty handed and unable to stop Panarin pass to Zibanejad, who immediately hit a one-timer into the net.

LIKE WE SAID. MIKA OCTOBER. pic.twitter.com/4xLDwWAXQC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 12, 2022

The Rangers topped their scoring run at three goals after Barclay Goodrow tipped away the puck into the net, making it 3-1. In the third period, the Lightning had six minutes of power play time and six shots on goal. Rangers’ Shesterkin only allowed one goal out of 26 shots while Lightning’s Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 39 shots.

What’s Next

The Bolts travel to Ohio Friday to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Minnesota Wild will host the Rangers on Thursday.