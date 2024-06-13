Stanley Cup Finals: Panthers Look To Secure Game 3 in Edmonton

Share Facebook

The Florida Panthers take their 2-0 lead over the Oilers to Edmonton for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals looking to secure the first franchise title.

The Panthers have began practice in Edmonton following flood warnings and flight delays in South Florida. The Panthers touched down at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Edmonton, less than 24 hours before they face the Oilers on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Oilers made their return to Edmonton on Tuesday after their 4-1 loss in Game 2 in Sunrise on Monday night and will look to escape a potentially insurmountable 0-3 series.

NEW: Florida Panthers pilots were jokingly told by a Canadian air traffic controller to run low on fuel so the team wouldn’t be able land in Edmonton. Pilots from other flights join in on the conversation. (h/t @JOSE97LUIS) pic.twitter.com/IlbauIcVJM — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 13, 2024

With the Panthers average age being 28 and the Oilers average being 30, the 2-0 lead held by the Panthers is still in jeopardy as they play their first road game before heading back to Florida for Game 4.

Oilers lineup changes.

Following Wednesday’s practice at Rogers Place, the Oilers are expected to have Darnell Nurse in the lineup despite their defenseman playing only 4:20 of ice time in Game 2 following a first-period hit by Evan Rodrigues.

Coach Kris Knoblauch has yet to confirm if struggling winger Evander Kane will be active for Game 3. Kane is playing through a sports hernia and has just one assist in his past nine playoff games. He was a minus-3 in Game 2.

Ben Gleason was a fill-in for Nurse for Wednesday’s practice although Knoblauch did say he expects him to be ready to play Thursday night.

After missing Game 2, Knoblauch said it’s quite likely that veteran forward Corey Perry will make his return. With this being the fifth Stanley Cup Finals appearance of his career, he will surely look to secure just his second title since 2007.

Panthers Lineup changes

The biggest lineup news for Game 3 came Tuesday, when the NHL decided not to suspend center Leon Draisaitl for his hit to the head on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. Barkov received a high hit from Draisaitl midway through the third period of Monday’s game. Despite missing the final 9:28 of the Panthers’ 4-1 victory, he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced that the captain will be in the lineup for Game 3.

After review, Leon Draisaitl received a two minute minor for roughing on this play pic.twitter.com/RUte3qm4zw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2024

Bob the Goalie

The last time a team has allowed one goal or fewer in the first two games of a Stanley Cup Finals was Chris Osgood of the Detroit Redwings in 2008. Sergei Bobrovsky is also the third goalie to allow one goal or or fewer through two games or fewer of Stanley Cup Finals in the last 50 years.

Bobrovsky has fending off the Oilers as they have been all around the goal, especially on power plays despite going 1-51 in the series. Despite a few wide-open misses in Game 1, the Oilers were able to get three posts and a crossbar in Game 2, but fell short to a mixture of puck luck and Bobrovsky’s fantastic defense. Bobrovsky made 19 saves in Game 2, six of which were shorthanded in a much more aggressive Game 2.

Game 3 Preview

Panthers vs. Oilers prediction: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 picks, odds https://t.co/Q0cdo1IRja pic.twitter.com/N4BFqGZya8 — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2024

The Panthers have had no issue dominating Connor McDavid, who is the leading scorer in the NHL playoffs. McDavid has been held to zero points throughout the series and, although he has been the most effective off the power play, he has yet to be able to generate anything off those.

The Oilers offense will surely look to capitalize on the rare opportunities given by the Panthers and their defense will look to bounce back after allowing four goals in Game 2. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has struggled, allowing five goals on just 45 shots.