High School Football Match Ups Week 8

There are some strong area match ups this week as high school football comes down the stretch of the regular season.

Class 1 Rural Showdown

Friday night will be a big one in Union County. The Fighting Tigers come into the game with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came Week 1 on the road to University Christian. Since then, they have been playing great ball. A win over Class 3 Suburban Columbia put everyone on notice in Week 2.

Union head coach Andrew Thomas said he knows this could be a huge game for his Tigers.

As Thomas stated, Union County is the only challenger for the Hornets this season in Class 1 rural.

Despite playing these larger schools, Hawthorne is unbeaten. Other than a close matchup with Orlando Christian Prep, every game has been won by two scores. The Hornets look forward to a challenge this week. Although these teams are in a smaller classification, the atmosphere will be legit. The culture of these programs are more fitting of a larger high school.

Coach Ingram of the Hornets had nothing but praise for Union County headed into the game.

More Local High Schools Looking to Stay Unbeaten

Oak Hall is another local team that has ran the table to this point. It is set to face off at Cedar Creek Christian on Friday. A win would move it to 7-0.

The Buchholz Bobcats are also undefeated on the season. They hold a top five ranking in Class 4 suburban and a top twenty overall ranking in the state. Buchholz hosts district opponent Oak Leaf Friday at Citizen’s field.

Other Match Ups

Gainesville hosts Matanzas on Thursday night. The Hurricanes are still seeking their first win of the season.

Columbia travels to Middleburg on Friday night. The Tigers are looking to get over .500 and make a playoff push.

Eastside heads out to Newberry to take on the Panthers, and the Rams look for their fifth win on the season.