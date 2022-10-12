No. 1 Georgia hosts Vanderbilt Saturday

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are 6-0 and Vanderbilt is 3-3 so far this season.

Saturday, October 15

3:30 PM ET

SEC Network

The Georgia Bulldogs

This is Georgia’s fourth conference game of the season, currently 3-0 in the SEC. Georgia returned to No. 1 in the AP Poll after the home win against Auburn, where they triumphed 42-10. The Alabama Crimson Tide bumped UGA off No.1 last week.

This Vanderbilt game is the second home game in a row, a rare gift for major teams. UGA’s head coach Kirby Smart comments on the home advantage in the SEC teleconference.

Against Auburn, the Bulldogs struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. Once they found their flow, Georgia was unstoppable. They took off in the second half of the game, opening their lead.

Scoring 21 straight points in the second half, a 35-3 lead, UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett had a 64-yard touchdown. Georgia also put up a steady defense, allowing Auburn only 258 total yards compared to their own 500. The Bulldogs have yet to face an opponent that can stop their six-game winning streak.

Looking to the game this weekend, Smart shares his thoughts on Vanderbilt’s quarterback, AJ Swann, who is a Georgia native.

The Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is coming to Athens with a loss in tow. They hosted Ole Miss for their second conference game but lost 52-28. The game was Vanderbilt’s 23rd consecutive SEC loss.

The Commodores were ahead of the Rebels until after the half when Ole Miss had three touchdowns to Vanderbilt’s zero, although De’Rickey Wright did intercept two passes for his team. Vanderbilt also kept Ole Miss, a fifth nationally ranked for rushing yards, at only 143 yards.

Vanderbilt’s head coach Clark Lea shared his stance on playing the No. 1 team in the country.

As Lea said, the Commodores will have to play their best four quarters to compete against the Bulldogs.