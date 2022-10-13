Tiger Talk: LSU’s Brain Kelly Prepares for Florida

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing to take on the Gators in a highly anticipated SEC matchup in The Swamp. After last week’s loss in Death Valley to the Tennessee Volunteers, Kelly spoke on focusing on Florida and the future.

Looking to the Future

The Gators and Tigers left last week’s games on very different notes. Florida outlasted Missouri 24-17 in their homecoming game, while the then No. 25 Tigers were taken down 40-13 by the Vols.

Lingering on the loss was not on Kelly’s agenda. He called LSU’s performance last week disappointing but framed it as an opportunity for his squad to work toward a rebound on the road. Despite being underdogs this Saturday, Kelly said the team is excited by the challenge they have ahead.

Marking the Calendar

In Kelly’s eyes, Saturday’s game is circled on LSU’s schedule. Especially over the past few years, from Marco Wilson’s cleat controversy to LSU’s fourth quarter comebacks, this game has put fans from both teams through a variety of emotions.

Inching closer to the team’s 69th meet up, the first-year LSU head coach and SEC newcomer said he’s getting familiar with the deep-rooted conference rivalries.

Kelly isn’t alone in the anticipation leading up to play in The Swamp. The similarities between the two programs are striking. Both teams began this season with a new head coach after sharing a disappointing 6-7 record, last season. Now entering week seven, they both find themselves with a record of 4-2.

Beyond bragging rights and an upper hand in the SEC standings, Saturday’s game will either result in Florida breaking their three game losing streak against the Tigers or LSU tying the all-time series history record.

Saturday’s Strategy

The electric energy in Gainesville can’t be ignored by Florida’s opponents. Kelly said that the combination of Florida’s strong fanbase, squad and staff makes for a distraction-filled game. To him, it’s the best type of distraction which makes the SEC the best conference in the nation.

Beyond embracing the challenge of an invigorating atmosphere, Kelly is prioritizing stopping the Gators’ talented offense.

Kelly said the Tigers defensive line has to contain quarterback Anthony Richardson, and he praised Florida’s strong offensive line.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. in The Swamp.