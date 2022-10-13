Mick Hubert Ready for “Mr. Two Bits” Role

Longtime Gators play-by-play announcer Mick Hubert will return to The Swamp this Saturday. Hubert is set to serve as “Mr. Two Bits” in the Gators’ upcoming SEC showdown against LSU.

Oh my!! This week's honorary "Mr. Two Bits" is the longtime Voice of the Gators, Mick Hubert! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/q6IFlTCwS0#GoGators | @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/UtKfGAEsWF — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 11, 2022

The legendary voice of the Gators, known for his famous “Oh My!” call and his booming voice, announced his retirement earlier this year after 33 years in the booth. Before this season, Hubert had called every Gator football game since the home opener back in 1989. During his career, he also called over 1,000 Gator basketball and baseball games each. He made his final call on May 21 in the Gators’ final regular season baseball game of 2022.

The Pressure’s On

Hubert was interviewed on Thursday’s Sport Scene with Steve Russell about how he’s feeling ahead of this weekend’s game. Hubert joked that “it’s kind of scary” ahead of his appearance on Saturday. He also discussed his plans to study videos of past “Mr. Two Bits” performances as he prepares for his own.

Hubert out of the Booth

Hubert also talked about how excited he is to take in the pregame festivities on the field. After doing play-by-play broadcasting for the Gators, he’s finally going to experience what it’s like to be on the field instead of up in the booth.

What Retirement is Like

Hubert had many things to say about his retirement during his interview on Sport Scene. He said he’s enjoyed playing golf and watching Florida football. He also talked about the choice to leave Gainesville. Had he stayed, Hubert said he wouldn’t have been able to be involved with the team. Additionally, one thing that Hubert is positive he doesn’t miss about football gamedays is the traffic. He spoke at length about how nice it is to no longer have to drive home from the stadium following a home football game.

Game Time

Hubert will perform the role of “Mr. Two Bits” Saturday as Florida takes on LSU at 7 p.m.