Volleyball Set to Take on Mississippi State

Friday, the Gators volleyball team is set to travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs. The teams will play a two game series in Starkville.

Strong Play from the Gators

A little over halfway through the season, the Gators are ranked 13th in the country. They currently hold a record of 13-3, with a dominating 5-1 record in SEC play. Florida’s only SEC loss came from South Carolina in a close match. The Gators are next to unstoppable at home so far, holding a 10-1 record in the O’Connell Center. However, they suffered one loss at home to the seventh ranked Stanford Cardinal back on Aug. 30. The team has won three games in a row with their most recent win coming against LSU.

Bulldogs

Mississippi State holds an 11-5 overall record with a 4-2 SEC record. They hold a 4-2 record on the road and at home and are 3-1 at neutral sites. The Bulldogs come into the game on a two game win streak.

🗣️ We need our 𝐟𝐚𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐲 this weekend 𝐘𝐎𝐔 are the difference ‼️ ➡️ Friday vs. No. 13 Florida – 8 p.m.

➡️ Saturday vs. No. 13 Florida – 5 p.m. #HailState🐶 | #PackTheGriss pic.twitter.com/jNExOxaYaS — Mississippi State Volleyball (@HailStateVB) October 13, 2022

Gators vs. Bulldogs

This SEC matchup features two teams sitting in the third and fourth spots in the conference. Mississippi State currently resides in fourth, two games behind the Gators. However, a series sweep could see them take over the Gators for that third spot. These two teams have not yet played this season, but they split the series last year in the O’Connell center. Both matches last year went to five sets in close competition.

Friday’s matchup will begin at 9 p.m. with the second game beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.