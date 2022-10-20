Through the Wire Episode 5 (Week 7)

Bradley Shimel October 20, 2022 Fantasy Football, NFL 12 Views

In this episode of Through the Wire, Bradley and Jamie recap a weird Week 6, discuss what to expect from the Cardinals’ offense as well as a few other players, and preview Thursday night’s game between the Cardinals and the Saints.

 

