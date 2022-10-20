NFL Stars Concluding Week 6 of Play

We are through week six of the NFL season with a better idea of how the rest of the NFL season is going to play out. There have been surprises, and busts, but nonetheless there are still top performers throughout the league.

Josh Allen on Top

Josh Allen, one of the front-runners for MVP going into the season, has done nothing but live up to the expectations. He has led his Buffalo Bills to a 5-1 record thanks to his performance. He is leading the NFL in passing yards by over 200 yards. As for touchdowns, he is tied for the league lead with 17.

Allen has thrown an astounding 1980 yards through six games, thanks to his connection with Stefon Diggs. Diggs and Allen have quickly established themselves as the top duo in the league. Diggs leads all wide receivers with six touchdowns in as many games and is third in the league in receiving yards.

Josh Allen and the Bills had a clash of the Titans matchup this past weekend with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Allen got the best of Mahomes in this chapter, although the storybook between these two is far from over.

Patrick Mahomes is Carrying the Chiefs

Mahomes has done his part and then some this year, despite the loss of his star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is third in the league in passing with 1736 passing yards and is tied with Josh Allen with the most passing touchdowns in the league with 17.

Patrick Mahomes will play his 70th career game Sunday. Mahomes through 70 games in his career (he's only played 69 games): Pass yards — 20,727 (1st)

Pass TD — 168 (1st)

Passer rating — 105.8 (1st) Only player to have 20,000 yards through 70 games. #Chiesf #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7LsnW7d4WM — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 20, 2022

When Hill left town in the offseason, there was speculation about who would step up and be the other reliable guy outside of Travis Kelce on the offense. Through Mahome’s theatrics on the field, Kelce has been the most successful tight end on the field this year and has also done a good job of utilizing other receivers.

Juju Smith-Schuster spent the first part of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was an addition to the Chief’s roster in the offseason in response to Tyreek Hill’s departure. Smith-Schuster finally made his presence felt and looked like his old self in week 6 where he went for 132 yards and a touchdown, a good sign for Chief’s fans.

Took some inspiration from one of the greatest to do it 🧘🏾‍♂️ @ErlingHaaland pic.twitter.com/6tBi7ZNuKI — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 20, 2022

With a third of the season done, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have established themselves as two of the top players in the game, regardless of position. It will be intriguing to see how the rest of the season plays out with this quarterback duel set to go down to the wire.