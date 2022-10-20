Yankees and Astros Set for Game Two

The New York Yankees look to even the series against the Houston Astros Thursday night in game two of the ALCS. The Astros defeated the Yankees in game one of the series 4-2. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

Houston Sets Tone in Game One

Wednesday night, Houston used the long ball to propel the team to a 4-2 victory. Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all hit solo home runs to lead the offense.

On the mound, veteran pitcher Justin Verlander struck out 11 batters over six innings. In the contest, he set the all-time record for the most playoff strikeouts in MLB history. Verlander overtook Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s record of 213 strikeouts with a newfound record of 219.

Yankees in Game One

For the Yankees, Harrison Bader put the Yankees ahead early in the second inning. However, the team’s offense stalled until the eighth inning when Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run to left field. Though, the Yankees wouldn’t cross the plate for the rest of the game. Jameson Tallion got the start on the mound for New York. He pitched 4.1 innings giving up just one earned run on four hits.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

Houston will look to capitalize on the home field advantage and take a 2-0 series lead to New York. Southpaw Framber Valdez gets the ball in Thursday’s matchup and he’ll go up against Pedro Severino of the Yankees.

New York was able to contain Houston star slugger Yordan Alvarez in game one. Alvarez has two home runs and seven RBI’s so far this postseason, but he went 0-for-2 Wednesday night with two walks.

Bader will look to continue his impressive home run hitting surge, as his home run Wednesday was his fourth of the postseason. The Yankees also hope Aaron Judge heats up at the plate. He’s hitting just .167 this postseason with just four hits in 24 at-bats.

First pitch from Houston is set to be thrown at 7:37 p.m.