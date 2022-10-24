Ohio State Travels To Happy Valley

Penn State comes out of its white-out game to host Ohio State in its second top-25 matchup of the season.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions started the season off very strong. Their defense has been stout, offense has been rolling and Sean Clifford looked comfortable under center.

They made it up all the way to No. 10 in the rankings when they faced off against Michigan. Now they are sitting at No. 13 in this weeks AP-Poll.

Penn State is coming in with a big white-out win against Minnesota and will look to ride the momentum wave into a win over No. 2 Ohio State.

Saturday night…

under the lights…

all dressed in white… There's nothing like it.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/cmuEtJ6ScD — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 24, 2022

Business is booming for Nicholas Singleton at the running back position. He is averaging about 80 yards a game on an average of 12 carries.

Clifford is better than ever at the helm. He has over 1,400 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Wide-out Mitchell Tinsley and tight-end Brenton Strange have been Clifford’s favorite targets when it comes to getting into the end-zone. They have combined for eight of Clifford’s 13 total touchdowns.

Ohio State

Ohio State will have its first ranked matchup on the road this season with Penn State.

The Ohio State offense struggled for the first time since Week 1 on Saturday. Iowa had a top-5 defense going into its matchup against it and it showed in the first half.

Though struggling for the Buckeyes is different than most teams in terms of productivity, they still put up 26 points in the first half. The defense stood tall shutting out Iowa in the second half as C.J. Stroud and Ohio State scored 28 unanswered points.

Stroud is a Heisman frontrunner as has been stellar this year. He has 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions while throwing for just over 2,000 yards.

FLEMING FOR 79 YARDS 🌰🏠@OhioStateFB's offense is flying in the second half pic.twitter.com/szlvWed3oo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

Ohio State is fourth in yards per game in all of college football and will look to continue that roll to a big road victory.

Historic Matchup

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have battled it out 36 times and Ohio State leads the series with 22 victories.

The Scarlet and Gray are on a five-game win streak. In the 2016 matchup, Penn State blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown to knock off the No. 2 Buckeyes, putting them out of contention for a B1G Ten title.

Tyler Durban super reliable inside 40…

This is from 45 and it’s BLOCKED!

Lions scoop it up!

Grant Haley… WILL SCORE!!! Three years ago today, still feels like yesterday…pic.twitter.com/tOAe5cj7rF — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) October 22, 2019

Penn State looks to do it once again and spoil Ohio States undefeated season. The Buckeyes look to make a good case to be the No. 1 team as a big road win would help.

Game time in Happy Valley is set for noon Saturday.