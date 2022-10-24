Gator Softball celebrates their advance to their 11th overall Women's College World Series. (Photo from Gators Softball Twitter)

Gator Softball Wins First Two Exhibition Games

lainshahboz October 24, 2022 College Softball, Gators Softball, Gators Sports, Softball, Uncategorized 35 Views

Gator softball has officially started its Fall 2022 exhibition games. The first two exhibitions of the season took place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. Both games ended in wins for the Gators as the JU Dolphins and FSU Noles fall short. In the first game, the Gators beat the Dolphins 6-0, and in the second game beat the Noles 5-3.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1583639765085102081

Spotlight Athletes for Exhibition Games

Gators v. Dolphins

During the first exhibition game of the season, Skylar Wallace, N0. 17, and Olivia Gigante, No. 19 were on fire as they lead the Gators to victory. Wallace lead the team with a four RBI, a triple, a double and two stolen bases. Gigante almost had a shutout game, only letting one batter on base.

Gators vs. Seminoles

Reagan Walsh, N0. 15, and Avery Goelz, No. 2 were the stars of the show during the UF v. FSU exhibition game as they lead the Gators to their second win of the weekend. Walsh was two for four at the plate, with a two-run RBI in the first inning. Goelz brought Chirstina Wellen home in the final inning, putting the Gators up 5-3.

2022-2023 Softball Roster

The Gators welcome back 16 of their players from the 2022 season along with the addition of four newcomers to the roster such as Samantha Bender, Pal Egan, Olivia Gigante and Kaila Pollard. Bender and Egan are graduate students and Gigante and Pollard are both freshmen. As well as adding new players to the roster, the team also welcomes new volunteer assistant coach Cassady Brewer.

2022 Season recap

Last season the Gators had a total of 68 games ending in 49 wins and 19 losses. The Gators also ended the season fourth in SEC Championship tournament and claimed the No. 5 spot in the 2022 NCAA Top 25 ranking.

2022-2023 season

The Gators are scheduled for five more exhibition games with four of them being at home. For their regular season, the Gators have eight games (all three-day series) scheduled all SEC opponents, not including the SEC or NCAA tournament. Currently, the Gators are unranked as exhibition matches just started.

The Gators will face the USF Bulls Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida at 7 p.m.

Tags

About lainshahboz

Check Also

Around the NFL Week 6: Surprises, Disappointments & New York Magic

With only one game left in Week 6 of the NFL, several teams have established …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties