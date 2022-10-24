Gator Softball Wins First Two Exhibition Games

Gator softball has officially started its Fall 2022 exhibition games. The first two exhibitions of the season took place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23. Both games ended in wins for the Gators as the JU Dolphins and FSU Noles fall short. In the first game, the Gators beat the Dolphins 6-0, and in the second game beat the Noles 5-3.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1583639765085102081

Spotlight Athletes for Exhibition Games

Gators v. Dolphins

During the first exhibition game of the season, Skylar Wallace, N0. 17, and Olivia Gigante, No. 19 were on fire as they lead the Gators to victory. Wallace lead the team with a four RBI, a triple, a double and two stolen bases. Gigante almost had a shutout game, only letting one batter on base.

T8 | Gigante turns an inning-ending double play at first to keep the Dolphins from scoring! Bender's Final Line | 2.0 IP | 2 H | 1 BB Gators 6 | Dolphins 0 pic.twitter.com/e8SuEpMSki — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 22, 2022

B6 | Wallace does it again but smashes a triple to score Falby and Roe! #GoGators Wallace | 4-for-4 | 1B | 2B | 3B | 4 RBI pic.twitter.com/slt8cGRC1z — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 22, 2022

B6 | Avery Goelz is now 2-for-3 tonight with a shot through the right side! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/CXuFxaLERj — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 22, 2022

Gators vs. Seminoles

Reagan Walsh, N0. 15, and Avery Goelz, No. 2 were the stars of the show during the UF v. FSU exhibition game as they lead the Gators to their second win of the weekend. Walsh was two for four at the plate, with a two-run RBI in the first inning. Goelz brought Chirstina Wellen home in the final inning, putting the Gators up 5-3.

B7 | Avery Goelz rips a shot to right center off Sandercock to push the Gators lead out to 5-3! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Bu8t0Q3PHt — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 23, 2022

B5 | Walsh drives in her third RBI of the game as Wellen scores from second on a laser off the left field wall! Gators 4 | Seminoles 3 pic.twitter.com/fic5uVcnjt — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 23, 2022

T3 | Walsh rotates in at second base for Pollard this half inning and turns a 43 DOUBLE PLAY to strand a runner at third! #GoGators She'll leadoff the bottom of the frame for Florida Gators 3 | Seminoles 3 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) October 23, 2022

2022-2023 Softball Roster

The Gators welcome back 16 of their players from the 2022 season along with the addition of four newcomers to the roster such as Samantha Bender, Pal Egan, Olivia Gigante and Kaila Pollard. Bender and Egan are graduate students and Gigante and Pollard are both freshmen. As well as adding new players to the roster, the team also welcomes new volunteer assistant coach Cassady Brewer.

Gator Nation help us welcome our newest Gator, Samantha Bender‼️ #GoGatorshttps://t.co/WHzonpj4ts — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) July 20, 2022

Congratulations to Cassady Brewer on being named our newest Volunteer Assistant Coach‼ #GoGatorshttps://t.co/tVGiaHmst8 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) September 15, 2022

2022 Season recap

Last season the Gators had a total of 68 games ending in 49 wins and 19 losses. The Gators also ended the season fourth in SEC Championship tournament and claimed the No. 5 spot in the 2022 NCAA Top 25 ranking.

2022-2023 season

The Gators are scheduled for five more exhibition games with four of them being at home. For their regular season, the Gators have eight games (all three-day series) scheduled all SEC opponents, not including the SEC or NCAA tournament. Currently, the Gators are unranked as exhibition matches just started.

The Gators will face the USF Bulls Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida at 7 p.m.