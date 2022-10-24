Billy Napier speaks about the Gators’ upcoming matchup against the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs

As the Florida Gators prepare for the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the iconic Georgia-Florida game on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gators’ head coach Billy Napier spoke with media on Oct. 24. Napier discussed the Gators’ opportunity to take down the nation’s best college football team, his relationship with Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart and future matchups being held in Jacksonville, Florida.

History and Tradition of the Historic Rivalry

Napier, who is in his first year of coaching the Gators, has never been to this game in person. However, Napier grew up in Chatsworth, Georgia, and has been watching the iconic rivalry game his entire life, he said, so he understands the magnitude of this matchup.

Georgia currently holds a 53-44-2 all-time record lead over the Gators, and the Bulldogs won last year’s contest 34-7. The Gators’ head coach spoke about his players’ mentality in the days leading up to the classic meeting.

Georgia, the defending national champions, is one of only six remaining unbeaten FBS teams. Florida, currently holding a 4-3 record and has the opportunity to take down the seemingly unstoppable Bulldogs to shake up the realm of college football. Napier spoke about his team’s chance to dethrone the ‘Dawgs.

Napier’s Relationship with Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart has been Georgia’s head coach since 2016 and holds a 73-15 all-time record in the role. Smart won SEC Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021 and the SEC Championship in 2017.

Prior to his time at UGA, Smart coached for a plethora of big-name teams. Most notably, Smart was an assistant coach for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban from 2007-2016. He served several positions at Alabama, including defensive coordinator. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he coached alongside Napier, who served as an analyst and wide receivers’ coach for the squad in 2011 and 2013-2016.

Napier and Smart had familiarity with each other because both of their dads, who were high school coaches in Georgia. Napier credits much of his own success as a coach to Smart, who helped Napier throughout his young career.

“I wouldn’t have been at Alabama if it weren’t for Kirby,” Napier said in the press conference. “I’m going to always be thankful for that.”

He praised Smart for his success coaching Georgia and said he hopes to replicate that same success as head coach for the Gators.

Smart’s coaching model and career has also been influential for Napier. Napier recognized Smart’s ability to recruit, consistently bring in strong personnel and build up a strong system that makes a successful organization. When asked about Smart’s career, Napier commended his longevity and his process as a coach.

“There’s no shortcuts (in Smart’s career),” Napier said. “It gives you good perspective about what’s required, and it doesn’t happen overnight. So, I think the key here is it’s one day at a time… Don’t get discouraged by continuing to make good choices and decisions and create good habits and good systems in-house. Keep going about it the right way, make sure you’re sound in what you’re doing, one day at a time, one person at a time, and ultimately, that’s what we’re doing.”

The Future of the Game in Jacksonville

The Georgia-Florida game is legendary for being played in a neutral site. Since 1933, Jacksonville, Florida, has been the home for the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The split site creates a hostile, unique environment for the annual game.

The two teams have a contract through 2023 to play the game in Jacksonville, with options to expand into 2024 and 2025. However, that contract may end after 2023. Smart has been an outspoken supporter of making this rivalry a home game. Smart, a hefty recruiter, said he believes his team misses out on an important recruiting weekend by not playing at home. He argues the game would help draw recruits to Georgia if played in Athens.

Reporters asked Napier in the press conference if he believes he is missing out on a recruiting weekend, and his opinion on Smart’s wish for a home game.

Even among the “advantages and disadvantages” Napier sees in a neutral site game, he recognized the tradition and history of the game’s split territory.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are currently 22.5-point favorites.