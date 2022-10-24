Panthers, Bengals Rack up Wins in NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL saw a big upset, some blowouts and several close calls.

Bye-Bye Brady

The Carolina Panthers were arguably the biggest winners of Week 7. Carolina dethroned the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. In the 21-3 loss to Carolina, Brady failed to lead the Bucs to a single touchdown. For the first time since 2002, Brady is under a .500 record through seven games.

The Panthers offense took charge over Tampa Bay, putting up 14 unanswered points between the second and third quarters. Wide receiver DJ Moore put Carolina on the board just before the half, while running back Chuba Hubbard extended the Panthers’ lead later on.

Bengals Hit Their Stride

Cincinnati blew past Atlanta in a 35-17 win on Sunday. The Bengals hit hard and fast, putting up 28 points in the first half. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd two minutes into the game.

THAT'S how you start a football game.#ATLvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/2Zgb01VCeg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022

Burrow racked up 481 yards and three touchdowns on the game, including one rushing.

Stand out wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase added two touchdowns of his own, amassing 130 yards on the game.

Jets Achieve Fourth Straight Win

With a 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Jets won their fourth straight game. The euphoria may not last for New York, as star rookie running back Breece Hall may be out for the rest of the season. Shortly after going 62 yards for a touchdown, Hall left the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter. Head coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis is a torn ACL.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

Patriots Host Bears

Week 7 of the NFL season is coming to a close Monday night. The 3-3 New England Patriots will host the 2-4 Chicago Bears. Eight-point underdogs, Chicago will look to take down New England for the first time since 2000.

Kickoff begins at 8:15 p.m. and catch coverage beginning on WRUF at 8.