Alabama on bye after bounce-back win

Following a 7-1 overall start and 4-1 start in SEC-play, No. 6 Alabama is on a bye week for Week 9 of the college football season. During the SEC Coaches’ Teleconference on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban updated his team’s plan for the bye week.

The Crimson Tide next take the field on Nov. 5 in Death Valley against No. 18 LSU at 7 p.m.

Alabama bounces back after historic loss

After a 15-game win streak against Tennessee, Alabama took a rare loss against the Volunteers on Oct. 15 by a score of 52-49. The loss gave the Crimson Tide their first regular season conference loss since the Texas A&M game last season and fourth regular season conference loss over the last four seasons.

Ranked No. 6, their lowest ranking since 2019, Alabama responded with a 30-6 win over then No. 24 Mississippi State at home. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns while the defense held the Bulldogs scoreless until the game’s final play.

Saban said that he was pleased with the team’s execution, overall, but there’s still plenty to build upon.

The win gave Alabama their 15th straight win over Mississippi State. Additionally, the win guaranteed a regular season with a winning record for the 15th straight season for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton remains not suspended following incident

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton made headlines following the Tennessee game after two separate incidences where it appeared he had struck two Tennessee fans who had stormed the field. The Georgia transfer was not suspended but did enter into a counseling program, according to Saban.

On his outlook when it comes to discipling his players, Saban said that punishment is based on if he thinks it’ll change their behavior and the lessons they learn.

Burton caught two passes for 40 yards in the win over the Bulldogs.

Back-to-back Heisman Trophies for Young?

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has replicated his impressive play in his junior season throwing for 1,906 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven games. Young’s yardage ranks fourth in the SEC, while his touchdown passes are tied for second with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Additionally, Young has three scores on the ground.

Bryce Young is a MAGICIAN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/feaGtaeoKu — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 22, 2022

According to Vegas Insider, Young currently holds the fifth-best odds to win the award at +2000 behind Michigan running back Blake Corum (+1600 odds).

Should he be a finalist, Young would be the first back-to-back finalist since 2017 with Baker Mayfield, who was a finalist in 2016 and won in 2017, and Lamar Jackson, the 2016 winner who was a finalist in 2017. Trevor Lawrence finished second in the voting in 2019 after placing seventh in 2018, but was not invited to the trophy ceremony in 2018.

The only Heisman Trophy winner to win the award in back-to-back seasons is Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and 1975. He is also the only two-time winner.

SEC Week 8 schedule

Ten of the 14 SEC teams are in action on Saturday with zero out of conference games. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC), Mississippi State (5-3, 0-3 SEC) and No. 18 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) join the Crimson Tide with bye weeks.

Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) hosts Western Division rival Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at noon on the SEC Network to kick off Saturday’s games. The Tigers have lost three-straight SEC games after starting the season 3-1. Meanwhile Arkansas got back in the win column last week with a 52-35 shootout victory over BYU.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) faces Florida (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. on CBS to headline Saturday’s games. The Bulldogs won last year’s matchup 34-7 and have won four of the last five in the series.

Ranked for the first time since 2018, No. 25 South Carolina (5-2, 2-2 SEC) hosts Missouri (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 4 p.m. A Gamecock victory would give them bowl eligibility for the second year in a row.

Kicking off the SEC’s evening slate is an SEC East battle between No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at 7 p.m. on ESPN. A fourth win over a ranked opponent would give the Volunteers a compelling case to move into the top-two and give them their first eight-win season since 2019.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network to conclude Saturday’s games. An Ole Miss-win would move the Rebels into the sole No. 1 spot in the West and give the Aggies their sixth-straight SEC loss dating back to last season.