A Look Around The SEC

It was a busy week nine in SEC football as South Carolina lost in an upset to Missouri, the Volunteers dominated the Wildcats, Ole Miss took down Texas A&M and the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers.

South Carolina Falls to Missouri

Missouri’s defense dominated against South Carolina, leading the Tigers to a 23-10 victory over the No. 25 Gamecocks. Missouri’s win marked the first time the Tigers have beaten a ranked opponent since beating LSU 45-41 in 2020.

Tiger wide receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards. In addition, Missouri’s defense paved the way to victory. The Tiger defense had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage while holding South Carolina to 203 total yards.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards, rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also led a 15-play, 96-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

The Gamecocks entered the contest coming off a four-game winning streak. South Carolina entered the game in the national rankings for the first time since 2018. However, in their loss to Missouri, South Carolina scored their fewest points since losing to No. 1 Georgia 48-7 on Sept. 17.

Gamecock Quarterback Spencer Rattler scored South Carolina’s only touchdown on a 7-yard run just before the half. He passed for 146 yards with an interception and a fumble. Tailback MarShawn Lloyd had just 30 yards on seven attempts.

Up next the Gamecocks will travel to Vanderbilt, while the Tigers will take on Kentucky at home.

Tennessee Dominates Kentucky

Kentucky’s defense could not come close to slowing down Tennessee’s electric offense as the Volunteers powered to a 44-6 win over the Wildcats. Tennessee is now tied with Ohio State at No. 2 in the AP poll.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke Tennessee’s school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats struggled as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was intercepted three times, including twice by Tennessee’s Doneiko Slaughter.

The Volunteers (8-0,4-0) will next travel to Athens to take on No. 1 Georgia in a top-tier SEC game. Meanwhile, the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) will travel to Missouri.

Ole Miss Takes Down Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels had a slow start against Texas A&M but kicked it into gear with a fast-paced offense and dominant rushing game that allowed the team to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins had a record day to lead the then-No.15 Rebels to a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday. Judkins scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:18 remaining in the game. He rushed for 205 yards against the Aggies and is now up to 1,036 yards rushing on the season, marking the most by a freshman in school history.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for three touchdown passes of 18, 1 and 2 yards. Dart was 13 for 20 for 140 yards with 17 carries for 95 yards on the ground.

Texas A&M freshman quarterback Connor Weigman completed 27 of 40 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start. The Aggies rushed 29 times for 142 yards overall, proving to run the ball effectively. However, the team’s offense was unable to carry the team past a lacking defense. The Aggies were also hurt again by penalties as they had nine penalties for 51 yards and were 5 of 13 on third downs.

The Rebels have moved up on the AP poll following their win over the Aggies and are now No. 11.

Looking Ahead, Mississippi will play host to No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 12, while Texas A&M will host Florida on Saturday.

Arkansas Defeats Auburn

The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) ended a six-game losing streak in their 41-27 victory over the Tigers (3-5, 1-4). Auburn has now lost four games in a row. Arkansas and Auburn entered the contest tied with the Aggies for last in the SEC West.

Arkansas had 216 of its 286 rushing yards in the second half and outscored Auburn 14-0 in the third quarter.

Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson had two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air. Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards, while wide receiver Matt Landers caught four passes for 115 yards.

Auburn has now lost eight of the last nine games against SEC teams and is now two games below .500 for the first time in a decade. The Tigers have allowed 1,026 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground during their last three games.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford recorded 24-of-33 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, with 87 yards rushing. Tiger Tailback Tank Bigsby scored on a 41-yard touchdown run.

Up next the Tigers will travel to Mississippi State, while the Razorbacks will host Liberty.