Dolphins Prepare for Chicago Bears

The Miami Dolphins hit the road for the second straight week to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. Last time the teams met on the field, the Bears won 20-13. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dolphins in a Groove

Miami is going into week three with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back under center.

In their last game against the Detroit Lions, Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, completing 29-of-36 passes. The Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connection had a major impact throughout the game. Tagovailoa targeted Hill 14 times and he led the team with 188 receiving yards. Jaylen Waddle also had an impressive performance, hauling in 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Hill and Waddle are one of the most lethal receiver duo’s in the league. They set an NFL record for having the highest combined receiving yards of 1,688 through eight games.

Mike Gesicki set a new milestone for himself, moving up to second all time in receiving yards by a tight end in Dolphins history.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have a 3-5 record on the season. Chicago’s offense has improved since the start of the season but their defense hopes to figure out their struggles.

Quarterback Justin Fields completed 17-of-23 passes against the Dallas Cowboys in week eight, throwing two touchdowns. Additionally, Fields tacked on 60 yards on the ground. So far, Fields has 1,199 passing yards compared to Tagovailoa’s 1,678 yards.

To aid them in the game Sunday, the Bears should continue to run the ball with Fields while also working in David Montgomery in the offensive game plan.

The Chicago defense will be in for another test after the team allowed 49 points to the Cowboys. Roster-wise, the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. Smith and Quinn were two of the strongest defensive players on the team.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Soldier Field Sunday.