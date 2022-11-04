SEC Burlsworth Trophy Nominees

Each year, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation gives a trophy to the most outstanding walk-on in the country.

The trophy was created in 2010 to honor former All-American Razorback walk-on, Brandon Burlsworth, who was tragically killed just 10 days after he was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999.

Brandon's locker encased in the @RazorbackFB locker room before being moved to the Hall of Honor on campus. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/0Vd7inS5Te — Brandon Burlsworth Foundation (@Burlsworth_Fdn) September 8, 2022

The committee announced the 81 players that have been nominated from Division I (FBS) schools from across the country on Wednesday. Out of those 81, 12 of the 14 SEC schools were represented.

Here are the SEC nominees:

The award will be given out on Dec. 5 at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.