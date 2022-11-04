SEC Burlsworth Trophy Nominees

Each year, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation gives a trophy to the most outstanding walk-on in the country.
The trophy was created in 2010 to honor former All-American Razorback walk-on, Brandon Burlsworth, who was tragically killed just 10 days after he was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999.
Brandon's locker encased in the @RazorbackFB locker room before being moved to the Hall of Honor on campus. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/0Vd7inS5Te
— Brandon Burlsworth Foundation (@Burlsworth_Fdn) September 8, 2022
- Arkansas DB Hudson Clark
- Auburn LS Jacob Quattlebaum
- Florida PK Adam Mihalek
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
- Kentucky P Colin Goodfellow
- LSU RB Josh Williams
- Mississippi State LB Sherman Timbs
- Missouri WR Barret Banister
- Ole Miss TE Casey Kelly
- South Carolina WR Payton Mangrum
- Tennessee LS Matthew Salansky
- Texas A&M DS Connor Choate
The award will be given out on Dec. 5 at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.