SEC
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SEC Burlsworth Trophy Nominees

Jolie Katzen November 4, 2022 Football, SEC 2 Views

Each year, the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation gives a trophy to the most outstanding walk-on in the country.

The trophy was created in 2010 to honor former All-American Razorback walk-on, Brandon Burlsworth, who was tragically killed just 10 days after he was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999.

The committee announced the 81 players that have been nominated from Division I (FBS) schools from across the country on Wednesday.  Out of those 81, 12 of the 14 SEC schools were represented.
Here are the SEC nominees:

The award will be given out on Dec. 5 at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

Tags

About Jolie Katzen

Jolie Katzen is a fourth-year Journalism major with a focus on sports media at the University of Florida.

Check Also

Liberty Seeks Power Five Win Against Arkansas

Saturday, the No. 23 Liberty Flames travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties