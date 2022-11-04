Former NFL player Clinton Poris sentenced in fraud scandal
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)

NFL Hall of Famer Alan Faneca Taking Steps Toward Zero Seizures

Shailey Klein November 4, 2022 NFL 4 Views

Alan Faneca, a 2021 NFL Hall of Fame inductee, is tackling the disease he has battled since age 15: epilepsy. Steps Toward Zero is a movement with the mission of educating, inspiring and activating the epilepsy community.

 

First Episode

Faneca was a freshman in high school when he experienced his first epileptic episode. When it occurred on Christmas Eve at his great-grandparents’ house, he said he was upset and confused about what was going on. Following the episode, he visited doctors and got tested. Approximately two weeks later, Faneca was diagnosed with epilepsy, resulting in several more months of doctors appointments to help find the best possible treatment to combat the disease. Doctors determined that Faneca’s epilepsy was not hereditary.

Steps Toward Zero encourages people with epilepsy to engage in productive conversation with their doctors about optimal treatment plans.

Faneca Gives Back

Faneca has not strayed far from the football field during retirement. He’s in his second year as the head football coach at Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Boasting a 7-2 record with the Falcons rolling into the playoffs.

Initially, his intention was not to get into coaching after his time on the field ended. However, after he stepped away, he felt drawn to give back to the game he loves.

Your Next Steps

From discussion guides to resources that help prepare for conversations with doctors, the Steps Toward Zero website provides information to support people with epilepsy. In addition, there are opportunities to connect with other people walking through similar struggles.

Tags

About Shailey Klein

Shailey Klein is a second-year journalism major specializing in sports and media at UF.

Check Also

Eagles

Eagles Texans Preview

The NFL’s best 7-0 Eagles travel to Houston tonight to take on the struggling one-win …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties