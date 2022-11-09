No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be visiting Oxford this weekend to take on Ole Miss in college football’s Week 11. This matchup surprisingly features the second and third place teams in the SEC West jostling for position behind LSU.

Alabama

Alabama finds themselves in an unfamiliar position, already suffering two losses before reaching the postseason. Despite two losses to formidable opponents, Alabama will likely miss the College Football Playoff for only the second time in its short history.

“Look, I can’t blame the players. I’m responsible for all this stuff. So if we didn’t do it right, that’s on me.”

Those were the words muttered by Nick Saban after being on the losing side of probably the two best college football games this season.

Alabama would have to win out and hope that LSU drops both its remaining games against unranked Arkansas and Texas A&M to reach the SEC Championship game.

The SEC is as stacked as its ever been. With five teams ranked in the top 11, no other conference comes close. It’s unlikely that Alabama will unanimously be the best team in college football moving forward.

It’s important that Alabama rebounds this weekend against a very strong Ole Miss team. Alabama ranks sixth nationally in points per game, averaging 41.8 this season. It will be key they continue to produce on offense against an Ole Miss team that is top 10 in the country in third down defense.

If Alabama wants to win this game, they will have to stop the high-powered offense of Ole Miss. The Rebels lead the SEC with 63 plays of 20 or more yards. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is also first in the SEC with 14.5 pass yards per completion.

https://twitter.com/OleMissFB/status/1590151051025739776?s=20&t=iKtypGJY1hHCenS1PvEfVg

Nick Saban’s former understudy, Lane Kiffin, is known for his time as offensive coordinator at Alabama as a creative play caller. Saban will have to stop Kiffin if he doesn’t want to suffer back-to-back losses for the first time since 2013.

Ole Miss

The Running Rebels became somewhat of an afterthought after starting the season red hot at 7-0 and then getting blown out by LSU in Week 8. Now that its known Brian Kelly has put his stamp on LSU becoming one of the top teams in the country, Ole Miss have a high-quality loss on its resume.

Ole Miss is third in the country, averaging 267.4 rush yards per game. Freshman standout Quinshon Judkins leads the SEC in scoring and rushing touchdowns with 13. Whoever wins the line of scrimmage will most likely determine the outcome of this game.

Ole Miss is fresh off a bye after squeaking out a three point victory over Texas A&M the week before. Look for them to come out aggressive, especially after having two weeks to prepare for the Crimson Tide.

Game Details

Alabama will take on Ole Miss Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.