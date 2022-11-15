Commanders upset Eagles 32-21

On Monday night, the Washington Commanders traveled to Philadelphia and delivered an unexpected loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21. The Eagles were off to their best start in franchise history (8-0) before facing a Commanders team that is desperate to remain in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The Commanders’ win improved their record to 5-5 and puts them right behind the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) in the race for the final wild card spot.

Washington Commands the Field

With Carson Wentz out since week six due to an injury, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke stepped up and delivered. Heinicke completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards despite throwing one interception. He also added 10 yards on five rushing attempts.

Kicker Joey Slye was perfect on both field goals and extra points Monday night. His two long attempts, 58 and 55 yards, more than likely was the difference maker in the game for Washington. Defensive back Darrick Forrest had six tackles on the night, but it was his interception off of a deep pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that stood out the most. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had an impressive night as well, racking up 86 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Eagles Fall Short

The Eagles took a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter when Hurts completed a touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert. Their success was short-lived, as the Commanders dominated after falling behind. A 14-7 deficit turned into a 23-14 lead midway through the third quarter, thanks to Slye and the touchdown run by Robinson.

A DeVonta Smith touchdown cut Washington’s lead to 23-21 early in the fourth, but that was as close as the Eagles would get. After a final field goal from Slye, the Eagles fumbled the ball on consecutive possessions. Ultimately, this led to the final touchdown from the Commanders that came in the last five seconds of the game to have a final score of 32-21.