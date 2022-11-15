Realignment of the SEC

With the SEC expanding with the additions of both Texas and Oklahoma the SEC has a great opportunity to do a realignment.

Realignment

This realignment will make the SEC go from two divisions to four and make conference games come with an added weight. Divisions would be based on regional locations. Each division will consist of four teams. This is a look at the four divisions and their impact as it concerns SEC football.

Breaking: Texas and Oklahoma have officially accepted invitations to join the SEC beginning in 2025. pic.twitter.com/EIu7Vr40ls — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2021

Eastern Division

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Auburn

Southern Division

Alabama

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

LSU

Western Division

Texas

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Arkansas

Northern Division

Missouri

Vanderbilt

Kentucky

Tennessee

Division Quality

Looking at the current standings the Southern Division would be one of if not the strongest of the four. Any group that has LSU and Alabama is going to be strong. And adding both Mississippi and Ole Miss who are rivals and have been good recently in division games would be entertaining and competitive.

The Western Division while not the best at the moment has a lot of history. Both Texas A&M and Arkansas have been key members of the SEC.

The Eastern Division has Florida, Georgia and Auburn who have all had great seasons in the past, Georgia more recently. South Carolina has had great seasons but not to the success to get the others in the CFP.

The Northern Division is the group of wildcards. While these teams have not had the success as teams like Georgia or Alabama, Tennessee has made giant leaps in recent years.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: College Football Playoff Board of Managers Votes to Expand Playoff to 12 Teams Details on today's meeting » https://t.co/x77b7YFPbt#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/M6LbtdGaEj — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) September 2, 2022

Future of the SEC

With four divisions in the SEC, it opens up the opportunity for them to have more meaningful games and have a playoff for the SEC championship. These playoffs could have anywhere from 4-8 teams and the last 2-3 weeks be only SEC games. With the College Football Playoffs expanding, these games against better teams will also help them in their hopes for a National Championship. Finally, these could be marketed toward networks as an exclusive package making even more money for the SEC and the teams involved.