Auburn Set to Host Western Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers (4-6) are entering its third week under interim head coach Cadillac Williams. In his first game, the Tigers fell to Mississippi State in overtime, but they picked up a win last week against Texas A&M. This week, the Tigers host Western Kentucky (7-4) as they look to keep their bowl hopes alive.

What to expect from WKU

Western Kentucky’s strength lies in their passing game. So far this season, they are fourth in the nation in passing yards per game, averaging 336 passing yards. Quarterback Austin Reed has thrown for 3,550 yards this season and four receivers have over 500 yards on the season. Malachi Corley leads the team with 955 receiving yards and Daewood Davis is behind him with 837 yards.

The Tigers have a decent pass rush, but the style and quickness of the Hilltoppers offense is different from what Auburn has seen this season. The Tigers are also 1-4 this season when they allow over 200 yards through the air. Western Kentucky has posted 270+ yards in all but one game, this season.

Keys for Auburn

In order to make a bowl this season, Auburn must win their final two games. While their last game against Alabama will be a big test, they cannot overlook the Hilltoppers.

In order to counteract the Western Kentucky passing game, Auburn should continue to utilize their ground game. They will be relying on the running back duo of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. It’s important for them to control the time of possession and keep Reed and his offense off the field as much as possible. They must also make sure their secondary is ready to make some tackles, so that short passes do not become big plays.

If Auburn can hold off the Hilltoppers, they’ll head into the last game of the season looking to upset Alabama looking to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Auburn.