Morocco Shocks Spain, Win On Penalties

Everyone loves an underdog, especially at the World Cup. Morocco is the tournament’s newest, and most exciting underdog.

Morocco shocked the world today, beating Spain 3-0 in their penalty shootout. The Atlas Lions will now advance to the World Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Spain dominated the game, with 76.8% possession. La Furia Roja also had 13 shots to Morocco’s 6. But Morocco held the line, taking a 0-0 draw through extra time.

Spain was unable to capitalize on what should have been an easy penalty shootout, missing all three of their penalties. Morocco goalkeeper Bono was heroic during the penalty shootout, nabbing himself man of the match honors.

Meanwhile, three of Morocco’s four penalty takers made theirs, including an Achraf Hakimi panenka to seal Spain’s fate.

Morocco will next face the winner of this afternoon’s knockout round match between Portugal and Switzerland.