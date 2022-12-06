Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Morocco Shocks Spain, Win On Penalties

Connor O'Bryan December 6, 2022 International Soccer, Soccer, World Cup, World Cup 2022 3 Views

Everyone loves an underdog, especially at the World Cup. Morocco is the tournament’s newest, and most exciting underdog.

Morocco shocked the world today, beating Spain 3-0 in their penalty shootout. The Atlas Lions will now advance to the World Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Spain dominated the game, with 76.8% possession. La Furia Roja also had 13 shots to Morocco’s 6. But Morocco held the line, taking a 0-0 draw through extra time.

Spain was unable to capitalize on what should have been an easy penalty shootout, missing all three of their penalties. Morocco goalkeeper Bono was heroic during the penalty shootout, nabbing himself man of the match honors.

Meanwhile, three of Morocco’s four penalty takers made theirs, including an Achraf Hakimi panenka to seal Spain’s fate.

Morocco will next face the winner of this afternoon’s knockout round match between Portugal and Switzerland.

Tags

About Connor O'Bryan

Connor O'Bryan is a world soccer reporter for ESPN Gainesville. He also sometimes covers baseball and other sports. He has previously written for WUFT Gainesville and for Atrium Magazine. Connor also cohosts the "Off The Bar Podcast", a student driven podcast that focuses on the global soccer landscape.

Check Also

U.S. Men’s National Team Advances

The U.S. Men’s National Team has defeated the Iran National team in the group stages …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties