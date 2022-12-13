Best SEC Players Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

The SEC continues to have some of the most talented recruiting classes in all of college football. With all of that talent comes a high level of competition. Because of the intense environment, we see more and more players entering the transfer portal.

Here are some of the best SEC players who have entered the portal this season:

LJ Johnson – Texas A&M

Aggies running back LJ Johnson enters the portal after two seasons with Texas A&M ranked as a four-star recruit.

During his first season as an Aggie, he finished with 21 carries for 76 yards.

This season, he recorded 10 carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Tommy Brockermeyer – Alabama

Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer was the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 ESPN 300 and was the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in his recruiting class.

His father, Blake Brockermeyer, was an All-American at UT and played nine seasons in the NFL. Tommy Brockermeyer chose the Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas when coming out of high school.

Brockermeyer played just two career games with the Crimson Tide.

Luke Altmyer – Ole Miss

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer has seen limited action during his time with the Rebels, although he has three touchdowns and three interceptions.

247Sports currently ranks Altmyer as it’s No. 20 player in the transfer portal.

Rara Thomas – Mississippi State

Wide receiver Rara Thomas finished the season as Mississippi State’s leading receiver. In the 2022 season, he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas has gotten offers from Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Ole Miss and Tennessee to name a few.

Austin Stogner – South Carolina

Gamecocks tight end Austin Stogner is back in the transfer portal after transferring to South Carolina last offseason.

This season, Stogner finished with 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Stogner has committed to Oklahoma.

Tunmise Adeleye – Texas A&M

Defensive end Tunmise Adeleye has narrowed his transfer options down to four: Cal, Miami, Michigan State and USC.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2021, Adeleye played in two games for the Aggies in 2022 and recorded six tackles, including a season-high five tackles against Appalachian State.

Jaheim Bell – South Carolina

South Carolina has lost another talented player to the portal. Junior tight end Jaheim Bell has decided to go back to his home state and commit to Florida State. In Bell’s three seasons with the Noles, he hauled in 56 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett – Missouri

Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett finished the season as a first-team All-SEC player.

This season, Lovette finished with 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns.