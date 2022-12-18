Gator Women’s Hoops Wins Ninth Straight with 79-55 Victory Over UNC Greensboro

The Florida Gator women’s basketball team continues a hot streak of nine straight wins after cruising to a 79-55 victory over UNC Greensboro on Sunday. Florida has now set a program record with 22 consecutive non-conference wins at home for the Orange & Blue. Florida is now 11-1 under head coach Kelly Rae Finley, while the Spartans fall to 5-7.

Gators Defense Dominates Early

The Gators got out in front early, opening the contest on a 12-0 run. Florida’s defense held the Spartans to just one point in the first quarter, only allowing the Spartans to find the bucket on a free throw from guard Jordan Releford. The first frame saw Florida’s second-best defensive performance in a quarter in school history.

The Gators ended the first quarter with a 16-1 lead.

While the Spartans offense began to pick up the pace in the second quarter, the Gators remained out in front. With 4:36 remaining in the frame, both teams had put up 10 points. The Gators held a 26-11 lead, efficiently scoring 22 points in the paint.

Florida guard Nina Rickards, doing what she does best, swished it in at the buzzer, giving the Gators a 30-20 lead at the half.

During the first half, Florida shot 44.8% (13-29) from the field. Rickards led Florida’s scoring efforts in the first half, putting up eight points.

Rimdal at the Rim

With under eight minutes remaining in the third, Florida guard Alberte Rimdal shot the first three of the contest for the Gators, bringing Florida’s advantage to 39-20. As the quarter continued, both teams exchanged 6-0 runs, before the Gators took over with a 50-30 advantage with two minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Gators entered the final frame with a 53-39 lead over UNC Greensboro. Rimdal stepped up to lead the Gators in the fourth, shooting another clutch three down the stretch. The sophomore guard led Florida’s scoring efforts with a career high 19 points, shooting 7-10 from the field, 3-3 from the line and hitting both of Florida’s three-pointers in the contest.

Additionally, three other Gators reached double digits with Florida center Ra Shaya Kyle scoring 15 points, Rickards adding 12 points, and Florida guard KK Deans with 10 of her own.

Up Next for Gators

Florida will next travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday. Florida is now 11-1 on the season, with a nine-game wining streak.