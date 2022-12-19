Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (December 19th)

The Back Nine comes at you after another sad performance by Florida’s football team and a women’s basketball team that just keeps winning.

10. You know, the worst thing I can say about the 2022 Gator football team is that at least it’s over. It’s not that this year was devoid of highlights. There were big plays aplenty. There just weren’t enough good results and two really bad ones (Vandy, Blowout Bowl). I always caution myself to try to slow down a football season, but it always rushes by anyway. This one really did, especially with a bowl game being more than a week before Christmas. The roller-coaster has finally stopped and we all feel a little queasy.

11. And certainly there is no shortage of concern about Florida’s head coach. Remember that Billy Napier said before the season that it would get worse before it gets better. Well, he was correct. You lost to your three biggest rivals, lost your last three games and set records the wrong way on defense. Maybe this program required being broken down before it could be built back up. It’s just that nobody wants to watch that.

12. Least of all Napier. It’s a mustard stain on his resume to have a losing record as a head coach. And there are a lot of fans who are less than happy with him right now. Please don’t be surprised that Oregon State won the game. That’s a top 15 team and Florida is not even close. Be surprised that Florida made so many mistakes and that’s why what could have been a typical close game turned into an embarrassing loss. I think Gator fans are tired of hearing from Napier that he has to coach better. Duh. Just coach better. Quit telling us it’s necessary. We know.

13. So, now it all becomes about two things – talent acquisition and self-evaluation. I’ve said before that next year’s schedule isn’t going to be any easier. Well, there are rumblings that Oklahoma and Texas are going to come to the SEC a year early which means that the 2024 schedule – which already includes Miami and UCF – will be even more difficult with a 9-game SEC schedule (it’s coming). Buckle up, peeps, because this is going to be a very interesting ride.

14. You have to give some credit to the women’s basketball team, which is now 11-1 after Sunday’s win. I know the Gators have played a soft schedule and it is reflected in a NET Ranking of 80th in the country, but the SEC schedule is right around the corner with teams ranked first (South Carolina) and second (LSU) among others. First, there is a Tuesday game against Oklahoma in Charlotte to try to get a Quad 2 win that could turn into a Quad 1.

15. And the men, who have been kind of forgotten because of two horrific losses this year, also play in Charlotte Wednesday against Oklahoma, again with a chance to get what could eventually be a big win. Florida is 51st in the NET and a neutral court win against a top 60 team would certainly help what is a flimsy resume right now.

16. I told my wife this on Sunday, that no matter how much of a struggle it has been to watch Florida football this season, the game will never let me go. Because just when you are wondering if there is any point to watching football any more, a weekend with some of the best games ever happens in the NFL. Minnesota’s comeback, the Jags comeback, all those OT games, the snow in Buffalo, the Bucs schizophrenic performance, they all made for some wild entertainment. Thanks, NFL, because when you look at the bowl games this week, I really needed that.

17. I will never say there are too many bowl games, but when I was checking to see how Dr. Football did on The Picks, I had to look it up to see who won. Unfortunately, I am just as bad at picking bowl games. It was 1-4 and the only one I got right was picking against Florida. It has been that kind of a season. Let’s try another batch:

* Since we are taking a couple of weeks off (in fact, today’s Tailgate is the last of the year), I will go ahead and pick the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. I will take Michigan because I think the Wolverines will wear down TCU and cover the eight points. And I will take Georgia minus 6.5 and root for Ohio State.

* Clemson and Tennessee are playing in the Orange Bowl and both teams probably kicked themselves all the way to South Beach because they know what could have been. I’ll take Clemson giving the 6.5.

* Alabama is favored by six over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl and I think the Tide shows up and wins easily. Take Alabama and give the points.

* South Carolina is a 2.5-point underdog against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, which I include because it is a game I will watch to see if I can figure out the Gamecocks. Take the Irish.

18. I thought about playing Debbie Downer songs on today’s playlist because Gator fans are pretty Eeyore-ish right now. Instead, three happy songs:

* ”Blue Sky” by The Allman Brothers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwyXQn9g40I

* ”The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song” by The Flaming Lips

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjrUOlK2714

* ”Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsI2BdCmoCA