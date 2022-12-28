PSV Star Gakpo Sold To Liverpool

One of Europe’s brightest young talents heads to the Premier League.

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has been sold to Liverpool for a fee nearing £37 million, per the Dutch club.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

The exact fee is currently unknown, but PSV general manager Marcel Brands did say that “this is a record transfer for PSV.”

Gakpo is a huge signing for the English club, especially considering Liverpool stars Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota will miss extended time with injuries. Gakpo figures to slot into the left-wing spot that both attackers normally occupy, lining up next to Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah.

The Dutch attacker was tremendous for PSV throughout the first half of the Eredivisie season. Gakpo has 9 goals and 12 assists this season, one of the leading marks in Europe. Gakpo’s 21 league goal contributions have the attacker tied for first in Europe with Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Gakpo was also monumental for the Netherlands at this Winter’s World Cup, becoming one of the tournament’s brightest young stars. The forward was one of the Dutch’s best players in the tournament, scoring 3 goals for the Netherlands

Gakpo was reportedly also on Manchester United’s radar, with United coach Erik ten Hag admiring the attacker. Liverpool managed to beat the Manchester club to his signing, however, sealing the move before January’s transfer window officially opens.