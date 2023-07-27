USWNT Forces Draw with Netherlands

Share Facebook

In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, the U.S. Women’s National Team secured a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands Wednesday night.

A second half goal from captain Lindsey Horan erased an early goal from the Dutch to grab an important point for the U.S. The USWNT outshot the Netherlands 18-4 as they dominated in attack, but could not jump ahead.

U.S. Trails Early

The USWNT had a few chances early in the match. Midfielder Savannah DeMelo had the first shot of the game in the ninth minute from just outside the six-yard box, but it went wide.

In the 17th minute, the Netherlands put together an attack from their own half led by striker Lieke Martens. She cut through the defense before laying it off to Victoria Pelova on the right wing. Pelova passed it to Jill Roord at the top of the box, who drove a low shot into the bottom left corner of the net to open the scoring for the Dutch.

This was the first time the USWNT trailed at the World Cup in their last 17 games.

One minute later, the U.S. had its best opportunity of the half. Winger Trinity Rodman saw the Netherlands keeper off her line and tried to lob one into the top right corner. However, Daphne Van Domselaar was quick to get back, making a diving save.

Despite outshooting the Netherlands and having five corner kicks in the first half, the U.S. trailed 1-0 after 45 minutes.

United States Gets the Equalizer

The U.S. was firing on all cylinders to begin the second half. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski subbed on Rose Lavelle to replace DeMelo to open the half. She sparked the attack for the U.S. as they were very aggressive with possession.

The USWNT earned a corner 15 minutes into the half after a malicious challenge on Horan from her Lyon teammate Danielle Van de Donk. The two exchanged words and had to be separated by the referee. On the ensuing corner, Lavelle sent in a left-footed inswinging ball that Horan met with her head five yards out and put it past the keeper to tie the game at one.

62' – GOAL: USA!!!!! Horan sends Lavelle's corner into the back of the net and we're level!!!! 🇺🇸 USA 1 – 1 NED 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/vHl7XRpHo7 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 27, 2023

After the equalizing goal, the U.S. kept their foot on the gas pedal in attack. Just four minutes after the first goal, Alex Morgan thought she had one of her own. Rodman sent a through ball to her, but Morgan was called offside as the game stayed tied.

Although they had 11 corners and 18 shots in the game, the U.S. was unable to find the net a second time as they drew with the Netherlands 1-1.

Eyes on Knockout Stages

The USWNT, after securing a point against the Netherlands, sits atop Group E. They are tied with the Dutch with four points each, but the U.S. has the goal difference advantage. The Americans will play their final group stage match on Tuesday against Portugal at 3 a.m.

Even with the draw, the U.S. has its hopes set on repeating as champions of the world for a third straight time.