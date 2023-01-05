Gators Women’s Hoops Falls 102-74 to Razorbacks

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (12-4, 1-2 SEC) traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (15-3, 2-1 SEC) on Thursday. The Orange & Blue came up short against the Cardinal & White, falling with a final score of 102-74.

Strong Start for Gators

The Gators came out strong in the first quarter, staying neck and neck with the Razorbacks throughout the frame. Florida found the rim first when Gators center Ra Shaya Kyle was sent to the line after a foul on Arakansas forward Erynn Barnum with 9:43 remaining in the quarter.

From the bench, Florida freshman guard Myka Perry stepped up to lead Florida’s scoring efforts early with nine points in the first quarter.

The Gators trailed by just six points headed into the second quarter, down 24-18.

Razorbacks Rally in Win Over Gators

Arkansas began to take over in the second quarter, controlling the court early. The Razorback defense held Florida to eight points in the second, while putting up 22 points of their own. The Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run before Kyle sent one up for the Gators, who trailed 40-24 with 1:23 remaining in the half.

Arkansas guard Samara Spencer found her rhythm in the final two minutes of the frame, tallying eight points and leading the Razorbacks’ scoring efforts in the quarter.

The Razorbacks entered halftime with a 48-27 lead over the Gators. In the first half, Florida shot 28% (9-of-23) from the field and 37.5% (3-of-8) from deep. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks hit 51.5% (17-of-33) from the floor and completed 38.5% (5-of-13) from the three. Perry led the Gators in scoring with 11 points in the first half, while Spencer led the Razorbacks with 13.

While the Gators saw an increased effort on both ends of the court in the third quarter, this pack of Hogs could not be contained. The Razorbacks came out of the third with a confident 72-55 lead over the Gators.

However, the Cardinal & White was not done just yet. In the fourth, the Razorbacks would go on to score 28 more points, combining for a total 54 points in the second half, topping what was already an impressive performance in the first half.

The Gators finished the game shooting 22-of-64 (34.4%) from the floor and 4-of-18 (22.2%) beyond the arc. On the other end of the court, Arkansas recorded 32-of-65 (49.2%) from the field and 12-of-30 (40%) from deep.

Additionally, Florida performed well at the free throw line, connecting on 26-of-32 shots (81.3%).

1,000 Career Points for Deans

Florida senior KK Deans scored her 1,00th career point against the Razorbacks, after finding the rim on a layup with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Deans also led the Gators in scoring, tallying 18 points on the night. Meanwhile, Perry and Kyle each recorded 17 points, marking a career-best for Perry.

Up Next

The Lady Gators will next take on SEC rival Georgia as they return home on Sunday. Tip-off is set for noon in the O’Dome.