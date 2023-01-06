Pat Dooley’s High Five (January 6th)

Pat Dooley January 6, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 305 Views

I hate to start off The Return of the High Five with a negative vibe, but there hasn’t been a ton to cheer about for Florida fans of late.

So, here is the start of the Friday series as Dooley Downer gives you five things to know about Florida’s 7-7 basketball record heading into Saturday’s game against Georgia:

 

* The original idea was to look back at other Florida basketball teams who have been 7-7 or worse at this point in the season. I quit somewhere in the John Lotz Era because there were so many. That gives you an idea of the late success this program has had and how bad it was B.B. – Before Billy. This is the first team this century to be at .500 at this point in the season but there were plenty in the previous century.

 

* Of course, that means neither Billy Donovan or Mike White, the previous two coaches, were among the teams that were in this bad shape at this point in the season.

 

* The last coach to have a team with a worse record than the current team at this point of the season is the man they are honoring Saturday — Hall of Famer Lon Kruger. His first team at Florida — after the house had been cleaned – was 6-8 after 14 games. That was after Don DeVoe’s 6-8 start the year before as interim coach.

 

* The most remarkable team to ever start 7-7 was the 1988-89 team. After that start, the Gators won the SEC regular season title (with a 13-5 record). It was the first time in school history the Gators won it and they also played in the SEC Tournament final losing to Alabama. They lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Colorado State.

 

* There was also the 1981-82 team which started the season 7-7 and still made the NIT. Those Gators lost to South Alabama by a point in the first round. But they did rally to finish third in the conference.

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators Women’s Hoops Falls 102-74 to Razorbacks

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team (12-4, 1-2 SEC) traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties