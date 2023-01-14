Gators Gymnastics Secures Stellar Win Over Auburn

Share Facebook

The Florida gymnastics squad added to their now 91-10-1 record against the Auburn Tigers with a 197.825-197.200 win Friday night. The Gators held their second Equality Night in front of the third highest attendance in program history.

A Strong Start to the Night

Both squads got off to a strong start in rotation one. Florida started on the vault while the Tigers were on the uneven bars.

Auburn’s Adeline Sabados started the Tigers off, putting up a 9.800. The Tigers counted only 9.800s and above on the rotation. Reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee finished up for Auburn, posting a 9.900.

On the vault, Florida’s Trinity Thomas started strong for the Gators. Thomas posted a 9.925 after she stuck the landing. Freshman Kayla DiCello, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, finished out the rotation with a 9.900.

At the end of the first rotation, the Tigers (49.250) led the Gators (49.200) by 0.050.

Perfection for the Gators

The crowd was absolutely electric as Florida’s Leanne Wong put up her first 10.0 of the season on bars. Wong flew through the air in her dismount, and not a single wobble could be found on the landing. This was Wong’s second career 10.0 on the bars.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1614068051590406144

Trinity Thomas posted a near-perfect 9.975, helping push the Gators ahead at the end of the second rotation 98.725-98.475.

Another Rotation, Another 10.0

Leanne Wong could not be stopped as she posted her second perfect 10.0 of the night on the balance beam. The crowd roared in euphoria for Wong’s fourth career perfect 10.0 and first career meet with two 10.0s.

On the floor exercise, Auburn’s Cassie Stevens and Derrian Gobourne counted 9.900s and above in an attempt to edge out the Gators.

Gobourne closed out the rotation for the Tigers, posting a 9.950. Despite their efforts, Florida’s performance on beam put them ahead 148.200-147.825 at the end of the third rotation.

Can Florida Hang On for the Finish?

Just one rotation away from the finish line, Florida held a .375 lead over Auburn and took the floor.

Florida was just stellar. Trinity Thomas posted her second 10.0 of the season, this time on floor. This is now Thomas’ sixth consecutive season with a perfect 10.0.

FIRST 🔟 ON FLOOR THIS SEASON FOR @Gym_Trin! 🔹22nd 10 for Trin

🔹11th 10 for Trin on Floor

🔹Tied for 4th in NCAA history for total 10s#GoGators pic.twitter.com/3yUq6VyBF2 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 14, 2023

Three of the other five gymnasts posted 9.900s and above (Wong, Payton Richards, Victoria Nguyen) to secure the win for the Gators. Florida claimed its second win of the season with a 197.825, the second highest score in the nation this season.

Event Titles

There were three 10.0s on the night. Thomas took the floor and vault title, while Wong claimed the bars and beam.

Wong won the all-around after posting a 39.825, the highest score in the nation this season.

What’s Next

The Gators will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, next week to take on the Crimson Tide. The Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks.