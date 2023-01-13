Pat Dooley’s High Five (January 13th)

Pat Dooley January 13, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 246 Views

 It is rare when I take a movie suggestion from Jeff Cardozo, but this time I did. I watched Hustle on Netflix and it was really good.

In fact, it might be Adam Sandler’s best sports movie and we know he has had a lot of them.

Think The Scout meets Rocky. You may not know The Scout, but it is an awesome movie. Albert Brooks is great.

Anyway, I decided to use the High Five to give you my five favorite sports movies of all time (so far). Feel free to disagree:

1. Hoosiers: Superb acting and a great story, even if the screenplay is a bit embellished. I always get chills when (spoiler alert) Jimmy Chitwood makes the shot.

2. Caddyshack: You know, when I saw it in the theatre, I was expecting something else and was underwhelmed. Now, I cannot go by it during flipping without stopping and finishing it out. I quote it more than any movie (other than This Is Spinal Tap).

3. Tin Cup: Yep, two golf movies in a row. So well written and great cast. Nothing has made me a Kevin Costner fam more than this movie.

4. Bull Durham: If only for the lollygagger scene. Or the mound conference scene. Or the bar scene. Or the speech to Susan Sarandon scene. I could go on.

5. The Endless Summer: For a teenager growing up in St. Augustine, this was heaven. I don’t know if it holds up for a lot of people (no superheroes), but the search for the perfect wave was enough for me.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Buccaneers

Buccaneers Host Cowboys in Wildcard Round

The 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys on Monday …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties