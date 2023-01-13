Pat Dooley’s High Five (January 13th)
Pat Dooley
January 13, 2023
Dooley, Feature Sports News
246 Views
It is rare when I take a movie suggestion from Jeff Cardozo, but this time I did. I watched Hustle on Netflix and it was really good.
In fact, it might be Adam Sandler’s best sports movie and we know he has had a lot of them.
Think The Scout meets Rocky. You may not know The Scout, but it is an awesome movie. Albert Brooks is great.
Anyway, I decided to use the High Five to give you my five favorite sports movies of all time (so far). Feel free to disagree:
1. Hoosiers: Superb acting and a great story, even if the screenplay is a bit embellished. I always get chills when (spoiler alert) Jimmy Chitwood makes the shot.
2. Caddyshack: You know, when I saw it in the theatre, I was expecting something else and was underwhelmed. Now, I cannot go by it during flipping without stopping and finishing it out. I quote it more than any movie (other than This Is Spinal Tap).
3. Tin Cup: Yep, two golf movies in a row. So well written and great cast. Nothing has made me a Kevin Costner fam more than this movie.
4. Bull Durham: If only for the lollygagger scene. Or the mound conference scene. Or the bar scene. Or the speech to Susan Sarandon scene. I could go on.
5. The Endless Summer: For a teenager growing up in St. Augustine, this was heaven. I don’t know if it holds up for a lot of people (no superheroes), but the search for the perfect wave was enough for me.
