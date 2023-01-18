Gators QB Commit Jaden Rashada Asks For Release of His National Letter of Intent

As reported by multiple sources, Florida Gators quarterback commit Jaden Rashada has asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent.

Florida can take up to 30 days to respond.

What Happened

Rashada signed on December 21, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

He was supposed to show up at the start of the 2023 spring semester. However, things didn’t go as planned as he was not enrolled at the University of Florida once classes started.

Reports came out that Rashada filed paperwork with the NCAA on Tuesday and asked for release from his National Letter of Intent. If Florida releases Rashada, he can transfer to another school as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

According to multiple published reports, its been said that a four-year $13 million dollar deal was signed through the Gator Collective but fell through.

The five-star from Pittsburg, California, was once committed to Miami but flipped his commitment in November to join Billy Napier.

What this Means for Florida

Florida will lose Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and will need help at the quarterback position moving forward.

If Rashada leaves, the Gator quarterback room would include Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, former Ohio State transfer Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown.

Miller made his first career start with the Gators in their bowl game against Oregon State.

Mertz is transferring with two years of eligibility left.