Tom Brady Deflects Retirement Questions

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing 31-14 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last night. The loss eliminates the Buccaneers from the playoffs and officially ends what has been a frustrating season. Tampa Bay enters the off-season with a long list of questions that need answering; Tom Brady’s potential return to the field is at the top of the list.

Tom Brady’s Career

The 2022-23 NFL season marked Brady’s 23rd in the league. Brady played in New England for the Patriots for a remarkable 20 seasons. As a Patriot, Brady won six Super Bowls and three MVPs before leaving the team in free agency in 2020. Since signing with the Buccaneers in the summer of 2020, Brady won one Super Bowl in his first season with the team. After the 2021 Super Bowl victory, Brady and the Buccaneers’ last two seasons have ended in the playoffs.

Brady’s Comments After Yesterday’s Loss

Tom Brady kept things short and sweet during the postgame press conference last night. He spoke about the disappointment that comes with a loss like this and mentioned that the team struggled with the same things that plagued them all season. Brady said that Tampa Bay was inefficient in the passing game while also struggling on the ground. Brady had little to say when asked about whether or not he’ll play next season. He started by saying that he would go home and get as good of a night’s sleep as he could before continuing to take things day by day.

Brady ended his press conference on a more hopeful note, thanking members of the media and NFL fans. He also expressed his love for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight: pic.twitter.com/bUHKJgSOmY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

Brady’s Comments Following 2022 Playoff Loss

Brady’s press conference answers from last night were similar to the ones he gave during the press conference following the Buccaneers’ 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Brady deflected any questions surrounding a potential retirement after last season by saying that all of his focus had been on the game. If this can give any hope to Buccaneers fans or fans of Brady himself, historically, he has kept quiet about the subject in the immediate aftermath of a season’s end. Last year, Brady announced his retirement on February 1 on Twitter, but only 40 days passed before he announced on March 13 that he would return for his 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady’s 2023 Options:

Retirement

Were Tom Brady to choose to retire after this season, the 45-year-old quarterback would exit the game with the greatest resume in the history of the NFL.

Return to Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain a strong option for Brady if he wants to come back. While the team struggles mightily throughout this season, upgrades to the offensive line and some other key pickups could add to existing talent on Tampa Bay’s roster. Changes like these could see them back in the Super Bowl next season.

Play for Another NFL Team

The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets are the teams that continue to come up in discussions surrounding a potential landing spot for Brady if he chooses to play next year. While each of these teams represents different situations, whether or not they have had a long-term quarterback, they could all use an upgrade at the position. NFL experts are split on what they see as the best option for Brady as he heads into the offseason, but this story will continue to develop until Brady makes his decision.