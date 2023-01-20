Lightning Lose to Oilers 5-3

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night 5-3. The loss ended the Lightning’s five-game win streak.

An Icey Start

The Oilers started off strong and scored within the first seven minutes of the game. Ryan McLeod tipped in the first goal for the Oilers to give them a 1-0 lead.

Frustrated in the last four minutes of the first period, Tampa’s Pat Maroon slew footed Connor McDavid and started an altercation between several members of both teams. Leon Draisaitl made Maroon and the rest of the Lightning pay, putting the Oilers up 2-0 seconds after the brawl.

McDavid and Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers in the first period.

Spicy Second Period

During the start of the second period, still angry about the slew foot to his teammate, Edmonton’s Klim Kostin dropped his gloves and swung at Maroon causing another altercation.

Fired up, Brandon Hagel finally got the Lightning on the board 1:30 into the second. He scored on a rebound from teammate Alex Killorn’s breakaway shot.

Minutes later, the Oilers responded as Warren Foegele stole the puck from Haydn Fleury, giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead. Foegele passed the puck to Zach Hyman out front who pushed it in the goal.

The Lightning began to pick up the pace after going down by two goals. Brayden Point made a quick pass to Steven Stamkos who cut the deficit to one. Then, the Lightning tied the game at three when Victor Hedman made a perfect pass to Point who skated around Darnell Nurse into scoring position right in front of the goal.

Oilers Finish Off Lightning

The teams were knotted at three at the start of the third period. However, within the first two minutes, McDavid scored off of his own rebound, putting Edmonton ahead 4-3.

Then, with just over two minutes left on the clock, Hyman scored the final goal on the Lightning’s empty-net, closing out the game 5-3.

Up Next for the Lightning

Tampa Bay is hoping to bounce back with a win Saturday against the Calgary Flames.