Cardinals Look to Rebuild

As some teams look to finish their season strong in the playoffs, others have already started focusing on the future. One of those teams is the Arizona Cardinals. After an adversity filled regular season, the Cardinals finished last in the NFC West with a record of 4-13.

The Arizona Cardinals are now looking to reboot their operations. Head coach Kliff Klingsbury was fired just 10 months after signing a contract extension with the team. Klingsbury has been with the Cardinals for four seasons with only one of them resulting in playoff berth. General Manager Steve Keim has also stepped down from his position due to health-related issues.

Looking to the Future

In hopes to get the team back on track, Monti Ossenfort has been hired as the Cardinal’s new general manager.

Welcome to the Valley Monti 🏜 pic.twitter.com/MAiKLUhHsa — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2023

Ossenfort began his career as an intern for the Minnesota Vikings in 2001. Since then, he has worked with three NFL teams and most recently was hired by the Tennessee Titans as their director of player personnel under general manager Jon Robinson. Ossenfort interviewed for a general manager position with the Giants, Bears, Vikings and Titans before ending up with the Cardinals.

Search for a Head Coach

Ossenfort’s first matter of business: find a head coach. Although there has been much speculation around filling the position, the Cardinals are still on the search. Ossenfort shared that the key will be finding someone who fits the team. In doing so, he wants to find someone that has a shared vision on how to build a team.

During his press conference Tuesday, Ossenfort also discussed his efforts to make the program sustainable. This means choosing a coach who sees the big picture and is building for extended championship teams.

Along with the losing season, starting Quarterback Kyler Murray was injured mid season with a torn ACL. Ossiform expressed just how important he is to the team and that his recovery is a top priority.

Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3. There is a risk that Murray will begin the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list because of the lengthy recovery time.