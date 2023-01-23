Orlando Magic/
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots as Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Orlando Magic Set to Take on Boston Celtics

The 35-12 Boston Celtics make way to Amway Center to face the 17-29 Orlando Magic tonight at 7 p.m.

The Celtics will try to extend their current winning streak to 10 games. After a two-year absence, Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is projected to return on the court tonight for the first time since August 2020.

In addition, Chuma Okeke (knee) is out for Orlando. For the Celtics, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal) are out, with Robert Williams III (knee) also listed as questionable to return tonight. With Isaac back, the Magic’s ability to defend continues to grow as Isaac was a plus-defender before his major injuries.

What to expect with the Magic

With the dynamic young pair of forwards, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic should be able to benefit from the Celtics’ defense. The frontrunner of Rookie of the Year, Banchero, is currently averaging 20.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Wagner is generating 20.5 points per game.

Orlando is in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation (25.2 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (79.4%).

Orlando is stacked in this position, so this is definitely an opportunity for the team to bring Isaac back in slowly. Admittedly, the expectations for the game are quite low, but this year the Magic need to see him on the court to figure out his base so that he could continue growing moving forward.

On defense, the Magic are solid against opposing 3-point shooters, giving up only 34.4% of shooting. The Magic are also above-average in free throw prevention (23.5 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (72.1%).

Celtics vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Boston Celtics

  • PG Marcus Smart
  • SG Jaylen Brown
  • SF Jayson Tatum
  • PF Al Horford
  • C Robert Williams

