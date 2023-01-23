Everton Fire Manger Frank Lampard

Share Facebook

Everton have fired manager Frank Lampard after a string of bad defeats that saw the club slip into the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton, as expected — official club statement to follow 🚨🔵 #EFC pic.twitter.com/TzPqLqs6Gb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Everton lost 11 of their last 14 matches in the Premier League. The avalanche saw the Merseyside club fall all the way to 19th in the table, only ahead of last-place club Southampton on goal differential. This skid culminated in a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday. Everton looked lifeless throughout the match, and ultimately it was Hammers star Jarrod Bowen’s double that sealed Lampard’s fate.

Last January the 44-year-old replaced previous Merseyside manager Rafa Benítez, who also had Everton in the relegation zone. Lampard was able to save the Toffees from relegation, guiding the squad to 16th in the Premier League.

Lampard had no such luck this season.

Following the loss, Everton fans protested against the team. Much of their anger was directed toward owner Farhad Moshiri and other front office members. Once it became clear that fans were unhappy and changes needed to be made, the Toffees front office pulled the trigger on Lampard’s pending unemployment.

Many consider Lampard one of the greatest-ever Premier League midfielders. The former Chelsea captain oversaw one of the greatest periods in club history, claiming one of the biggest upsets in soccer history when he led the club to the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The Englishman also won the league thrice and claimed four FA Cup trophies.

Lampard took up coaching in 2017, guiding semi-successful runs with Derby County and Chelsea. Chelsea fired him in 2021 following a rough first half of the season. His next gig was with Everton.

Marcelo Bielsa is the current favorite to replace Lampard. Bielsa formerly managed Leeds United, among other clubs.