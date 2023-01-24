Bryan Shelton Talks Son’s Australian Open Run

Share Facebook

On Tuesday, Bryan Shelton, the Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Head Coach, joined Sportscene with Steve Russell. Shelton joined the show to discuss his son, Ben Shelton‘s success at the Australian Open. Shelton and fellow American Tommy Paul are set to face off in the tournament’s quarter final.

Ben Shelton’s Australian Open Run

Ben Shelton came into this year’s Australian Open as a fresh-faced 20-year-old. This tournament represents a lot of firsts for the emerging tennis star. This is the first time Shelton has ever traveled outside of the U.S. He began the tournament unseeded but has battled his way to the quarter-final round. According to ATP rankings, Shelton currently boasts a career-high ranking – world No. 89 – but his success in Australia means this is set to improve.

Bryan Shelton on his Son’s Success

Bryan Shelton spoke with Steve Russell about how surreal it is that Ben is finding the success he has so far at the open. Shelton talked about how they set what they thought of as realistic expectations heading into the tournament: win one match.

At only 20 years old, Ben Shelton is not only competing at the highest levels of his sport, but he is also an online student. Shelton is an online student at the University of Florida, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business. His dad, Bryan Shelton, discussed how well his son has dealt with the many pressures in his life.

Bryan Shelton on Gators Men’s Tennis

The Gators Men’s Tennis team entered this season as a young squad. The team only has one senior on the roster. Only two years after winning the NCAA Tournament championships, Shelton is coaching a team with no returners from last season. Although this will present some challenges, Shelton said that he and his staff are up to the challenge.

Coach Shelton and the Gators Men’s Tennis team will see their next action this weekend during the Men’s ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Ben Shelton’s Quarter-Final Match

🇺🇸 Shelton

🇺🇸 Korda

🇺🇸 Paul A men's final eight filled with a red, white and blue trio for the first time since 2000 💪#AusOpen • #AO2023 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2023

Shelton and fellow American Tommy Paul are set to face off on Tuesday at 10:30 ET for a spot in the tournament’s semi-finals.