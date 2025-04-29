UF men’s tennis doubles partners Henry Jefferson and Jeremy Jin congratulate Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn on their doubles win against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Fla. (Ella Thompson/WRUF)

Florida Men’s Tennis Earns Spot In NCAA Tournament

Heather Mckenzie April 29, 2025

The No. 29 Florida Gators men’s tennis team earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA tournament. In the first round, Florida will play No. 30 South Florida at the Orlando Regional hosted at the USTA National Campus.

Florida (14-11 overall, 8-6 SEC) is coming off a loss to South Carolina, 4-1, in the second round of the SEC tournament. USF (20-4 overall, 5-1 AAC) is entering after a loss in the second round of the AAC tournament to Rice, 4-3.

History

The Gators are 13-0 against the Bulls. The last time the teams faced off, Florida won, 4-1, in 2023.

This is Florida’s 42nd bid and 34th consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. Florida won the tournament for the first time in program history in 2021.

What’s At Stake

The first round is set for Friday-Saturday. If Florida advances, they would play the winner of the UCF and Miami match on Saturday-Sunday. The winner will then advance to the super regionals on May 9-11.

Key Player

Sophomore Adhityha Ganesan has represented Florida on court one in singles play and was named to the All-SEC First Team. He stands at No. 40 in the ITA Rankings. Jeremy Jin has also been an asset for Florida, playing mostly on court two. Jin stands at No. 79 in the rankings and was named to the All SEC Second Team.

Florida has also had doubles success from Tanapatt Nirundorn and Henry Jefferson coming in at No. 40 in the ITA doubles rankings, followed by Nirundorn and Ganesan at No. 90.

