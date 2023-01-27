NBA Announces Captains for 2023 All-Star Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains Thursday for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. The game will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the first time since 1993.

👑 19 All-Star Game selections in 20 seasons for LeBron James 👑 A look at your #NBAAllStar Western Conference captain’s top plays from the season so far! pic.twitter.com/1jDtzbiWkY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2023

The 2x #KiaMVP and the #NBAAllStar Eastern Conference captain 🦌 Some of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s best plays from the season so far! pic.twitter.com/14RYTwn5vr — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2023

One For The Books

This will be James’ 19th consecutive All-Star game appearance. Representing the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s the only player in league history to make an appearance 19 consecutive times. James shared the selection record of 18 with Kobe Bryant. The NBA has utilized captains for the All-Star game for six years and James has been a captain every time and holds an undefeated record as a captain.

James is officially tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. He comes close to Jabbar’s scoring record as well, needing 158 points to break the scoring record of 38,387 points. Jabbar has held the record for nearly 40 years. James’ current average of 29.9 points per game puts him on track to break the record in six games. These recognitions add to the list for James. He holds the All-Star record in minutes, field goals made and field goals attempted.

Starters

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo headlines the Eastern Conference. This is his third time as captain. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, along with Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell will take the court with him.

James will lead the Western Conference alongside Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. They represent the Nuggets, Pelicans, Warriors and Mavericks, respectively.

Starters were selected through three various voting efforts: fan balloting, media balloting and player voting. Different from previous years, James and Antetokounmpo pick their teams right before tipoff in Salt Lake City.

The 2023 #NBAAllStar Team Captains!#TeamLeBron#TeamGiannis TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/uVrcB2h1Am — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2023

Captains used to pick their teams prior to All-Star weekend. The leagues coaches will vote on the reserves. Up for the taking is Portland’s Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Miami’s Bam Adebayo.