Florida Gators Women’s Basketball Travel to Auburn

Tonight, Florida Women’s Basketball will travel to Auburn for a 7 p.m. game at Neville Arena.

The Tigers currently hold a 37-26 advantage over the Gators in their 64th meeting. The Gators will look to extend their momentum against the Tigers after a strong 73-55 win against Vanderbilt.

Last Meetings

Last season, the Gators swept the season series against Auburn, winning both home and away.

Florida trailed in the final minute in the O’Dome, Kiara Smith scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds, and added three assists to lead the Gators to a 68-63 victory.

At Auburn, the Gators defeated the Tigers 83-77 behind 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals from Zippy Broughton.

For a Gator Win…

Florida needs to limit the Tigers’ best player, Aicha Coulibaly. In addition to her 17.7 points per game, she also has 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks.

For the Gators, this would be a big road win as they look to begin their own winning streak. KK Deans has been one of the best three-point shooters in the conference this season, having connected on 46 which is the fifth-most in the SEC and 77th-most in the NCAA. In the SEC, she’s made an average of 2.3 per game, fourth in the conference.

That’s Three

KK Deans and Alberte Rimdal have combined for 75 three-pointers this season. That number puts them fourth by any pair in the conference. The Gators’ pair only trails Marnelle Barraud and Ryanne Allen of Vanderbilt (83) and Chrissy Carr and Makayla Daniels/Samara Spencer of Arkansas (93).

Deans is closing in on the top 15 in three-pointers made in a single season at Florida. The senior guard has 46 made threes cracking into the top 15.

Alberte Rimdal has been one of the most impressive to watch during this season. As a sophomore guard, she’s hit 29 threes. The mark for the fifth most threes by a guard is 46.

Up Next

After tonight’s game, Florida will host Texas A&M in the O’Dome on Thursday at 6 p.m.