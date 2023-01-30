Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (January 30th)

Pat Dooley January 30, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 177 Views

10. We kind of saw it coming. If you have watched Kansas State at all this year, you know that it is a team that is more than Keyontae Johnson. He is the lift in the shoes that could get the Wildcats deep in the tournament, but that is a team that knows how to rebound and defend and put the ball in the basket. The three golden rules of basketball. And Florida didn’t show up ready to play for, like, the 10th time this season. So, no big surprise the Gators were blown out of the water. Just when they had you interested, this four-game gauntlet is going to envelop the season.

11. It was certainly an emotional night, especially for those connected with Florida still who were there that day. Keyontae credited Florida trainer Duke Werner in the postgame for saving his life in Tallahassee. “I don’t think this day could have been any (better),” he said. “I played a good game and got to see people that care for me and show them love.” I miss Johnson being a part of this team, not just because of his talent but because of his personality.

12. It certainly was not a good night or a good day for the SEC. This was an opportunity to add major points to the NET Ranking, but the Big 12 went 7-3. On top of that, the team most people feel like has the best shot of an SEC team winning it all was humiliated by Oklahoma. No, just a bad Saturday for the conference that is struggling to get more than five teams in this year’s tournament.

13. So, it’s the Chiefs vs. the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Who didn’t see that coming? If I’m a Bengals fan, I want an investigation, not of all of the penalties that were called on my team (nine) but because of all of the penalties that were not called on Kansas City. But I was rooting for the Chiefs, so I say you have to play around bad officiating.

14. The truth is that officials miss a lot more calls in the NFL than they do in any other sport because the players are so big and strong and fast and forced into close contact. They could call a penalty on every play but don’t or we’d still be watching the third quarter. I just don’t think there is an answer. You’re not going to have robots calling games because so many calls are judgment.

15. It usually feels like golf season right after the Masters, but today the mighty Gator men started their spring season at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy finished his tourney by making a putt on the final hole to beat Snarkmaster P (Patrick Reed) and the fact that I can see Daylight Savings Time from here (six weeks) means it is official golf season. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

16. Another Friday night, another win for the UF gymnastics team. Trinity Thomas is working her way to the Mt. Rushmore of Gator athletes with another 10 against Georgia. The Gators travel to Arkansas this Friday.

17. Congrats to the “other” Shelton. Bryan Shelton won his 200th match when Florida made it to the ITA National Indoor by beating Mississippi State. Well done, coach. I do love this time of year when all of these sports are going on and a handful more are right around the corner. Look, I like football best. But I like everything and I like living in Gainesville where Florida is good at almost everything. I also know if the Gators don’t get good in football soon, it’s not going to be pleasant around here. Both things are possible

18. The golf in this town may be scarce, but what a wonderful time to be alive on a course. Especially when you hear one of the tunes on your playlist coming out of someone’s phone two holes over. Like this one:

* ”Pages” by White Reaper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iltCWzn3BBA

* ”A Little Space” by Boy Golden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vu-9hpZWAU

* And for an old one, “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills and Nash. We miss you David.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyquqw6GeXk

