South Carolina Gamecocks Host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC Showdown

The Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the road to take on SEC rival South Carolina Gamecocks at the Colonial Life Arena.

The Matchup

The Mississippi State Bulldogs look to build on their last win over top-15 opponent TCU. The Gamecocks, who dropped their last game in overtime to Georgia, look to bounce back in front of an energetic home crowd.

The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks both sit at 1-7 in conference play, finding themselves sitting at the bottom of SEC basketball rankings.

Bulldogs putting an end to their struggles?

Mississippi State had dropped five games in a row to SEC opponents heading into their last contest against TCU.

The Bulldogs, a heavy underdog heading into the game, pushed the Horned Frogs to their limits and defeated them 81-74 in overtime. Tolu Smith recorded a season-high 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Bulldog’s win against TCU.

Successful day at the office for @ToluSmith1 🔥 Tied a career high with 27 PTS!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/jrUCqwUe1Q — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) January 29, 2023

South Carolina’s Woes Continue

The Gamecocks season has been anything but pretty this year.

South Carolina sits in last place in the SEC and has lost their past five games. Four of those losses were by a deficit of 10 or more.

The Gamecocks have recorded 54 more turnovers than assists this season, and need to hold onto the ball to give themselves a chance against Mississippi State.

Gregory Jackson II has been South Carolina’s centerpiece this year, leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks.

The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks are set to tip off Tuesday night at 6:30.