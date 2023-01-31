Kentucky Travels to Oxford for Matchup with Ole Miss

Share Facebook

With one game left in January, the Kentucky Wildcats go on the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC conference matchup. Kentucky comes in with a 5-3 conference record while Ole Miss looks to improve upon their lackluster 1-7 conference record.

Kentucky’s Impressive Turnaround

The Wildcats have had a roller coaster of emotions this month, narrowly beating LSU and suffering losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, they then went on to have a four-game win streak until their most recent loss to Kansas. A key reason for the current success can be credited to the offensive rebounding.

Senior Oscar Tshiebwe has been dominate, averaging 13.7 rebounds on the season which leads all NCAA players.

💪 Big O makes the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List.#OscarWorthy x @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/K72xBjFy1b — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 31, 2023

Kentucky will also need big games from their backcourt. Guards CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves create a lot of space when they’re on the floor together.

The space creation has benefited Reeves, who is starting to play his most efficient basketball of the season. However, Fredrick has continued to struggle, shooting just 23.5% from the 3-point line. Frederick will hope to boost his confidence against the Rebels.

Ole Miss Continues to Struggle

The Rebels have lost nine of their last 10 games and hold an overall record 0f 9-12. The outcome of their last game was a blowout loss to Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The players and staff hope to have their fortunes change as they come back into SEC play against the Wildcats.

To accomplish this feat, guard Matthew Murrell will have to build upon his double-digit point average and continue his history of impressive play against Kentucky.

However, Murrell has missed the past two games with a knee injury and is a game-time decision. Ole Miss will have to have other players step up if they want to pull of the upset at home.

Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell (knee) is a game-time decision for today's game against Kentucky, per Kermit Davis. Averages 14.9 PPG. Has not played since 1/21. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2023

Start Time

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. in Oxford.