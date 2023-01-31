NFL Sets Record Salary Cap

Share Facebook

Monday, the NFL informed teams of the increased salary cap for next season. The league’s 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club.

This jump marks an increase of $16.6 million from the 2022 season, which was $208.2 million.

NFL’s Recent Salary Cap History

The NFL’s salary cap has steadily grown over the past decade. The current cap stands at over $100 million more than the 2013 cap. The only time in recent years that the NFL’s salary cap has not grown was for the 2021 season when the league adjusted the cap to rebound from losses due to the pandemic.

The NFL has informed teams that the salary cap will jump to a record-high $224.8 million in 2023. 2013: $121.1M

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M

2020: $198.2M

2021: $182.5M

2022: $208.2M

Franchise Tag Changes

With the recent news of the NFL’s salary cap spike, ESPN has reported the franchise tag amounts for several position groups. NFL teams have until March 7 at 4 p.m. to apply the franchise tag to players. According to ESPN, franchise-tagged quarterbacks will receive fully guaranteed salaries of $32,416,000 in 2023. The franchise tag amounts for other positions:

Running backs: $10,091,000 Wide receivers: $19,743,000 Tight ends: $11,345,000 Offensive linemen: $18,244,000 Defensive ends: $19,727,000 Defensive tackles: $18,937,000 Linebackers: $20,926,000 Cornerbacks: $18,140,000 Safeties: $14,460,000 Kickers and punters: $5,393,000

Ends of the Spectrum

The $16.6 million jump in salary cap for next season undoubtedly puts all 32 NFL teams in a better position heading into next season. According to Sportrac data, the Chicago Bears lead the league in total cap space heading into this offseason, with over $98 million. The Atlanta Falcons have the second-highest amount of cap space as it stands, with over $56.4 million free. Fifteen teams remain in the red despite the cap jump. The New Orleans Saints are the worst off with $-57,384,434 in cap space. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at $-55,717,949. The average cap space for all 32 NFL teams is $5,448,019.