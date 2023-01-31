Trinity Thomas Named SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week

Share Facebook

Florida Gators gymnastics star Trinity Thomas has been named the SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week, following an announcement on Tuesday. This is her second SEC Specialist Gymnast of the Week of the season, after claiming the week one honor.

Setting Records

Last week against Georgia, Thomas opened the meet with her fourth career 10.0 on vault. Her impeccable vault earned a spot on the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10.

Thomas is now the first gymnast in history with at least four perfect 10.0s on each apparatus. Along with Kyla Ross from UCLA (2) and Maggie Nichols from Oklahoma (2), she is one of three gymnasts with multiply gym slams.

Her fourth career 10.0 on vault was her third 10.0 of the season and her 23rd career 10.0.

Teeming with Titles

There was no shortage of event titles for Thomas last week against the Bulldogs. She won at least a share of each event she competed.

Thomas claimed the vault title (10.0), shared a bars victory with teammate Leanne Wong (9.975) and tied for the floor exercise with Florida’s Victoria Nguyen (9.925).

Just four meets into the season, Thomas leads Florida with 12 event titles, extending the program’s event titles record to 125.

Heading into week four, Thomas is ranked No. 1 all-around in the Road to Nationals rankings, with an average of 39.688. She is also No. 1 on the floor exercise (9.958 avg.), tied for No. 17 on the beam (9.90 avg.), tied for No. 1 on the bars (9.956 avg.) and No. 2 on the vault (9.938 avg.).

Up Next for Thomas

Thomas will next lead the Gators into battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. Florida will compete against Razorback Lauren Williams, the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Friday’s meet is set for 7:45 Eastern Standard Time in the Bud Walton Arena.